"The execution on the field was better" - Aiden Markram highlights the difference after SunRisers Hyderabad first win in IPL 2023

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram pointed out that the execution of their gameplan made a significant difference during their win against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The right-handed batter observed that regular wickets stalled Punjab's progress and hailed Mayank Markande's performance with the ball.

The Orange Army registered their first win of IPL 2023 when they secured an eight-wicket win over the PBKS on Sunday (April 9).

Batting first, Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan waged a lone war with his unbeaten 99 to propel them to 143. After leg-spinner Mayank Markande's superb spell, Rahul Tripathi smashed 74 to fashion a win for SRH in 17.1 overs.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the 29-year-old revealed that they had plans in the last two games they lost, but didn't execute as they did against Punjab. As quoted by Cricbuzz, Markram claimed:

"It's tough to say what changed, but the execution on the field was better tonight. We had plans in earlier games too but couldn't execute them properly. Today, I thought we were on point, especially the bowling performance. We took wickets with the new ball, took wickets in the powerplay and put them under pressure. Then a great spell of spin bowling by Mayank."

Reflecting on Tripathi's 48-ball knock, Markram felt the right-hander takes the pressure off the batting unit and that his form bodes well for their remaining fixtures. He said:

"It was Rahul being Rahul. He played an incredible knock today. I did speak to him and he told me that he was struggling to rotate strike initially but once he got a feel of the pitch, he put the bowlers under pressure like he always does. Really happy for him. He takes a lot of pressure off the batting unit and his form is exciting for us as a team."

Tripathi, who made his international debut this year, was the second-highest run-getter for SRH last year. He mustered 413 runs in 14 matches, striking at 158.23.

"He has been in great form" - Aiden Markram on Harry Brook

Harry Brook managed only 13 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

Despite another low score, Aiden Markram defended Harry Brook and felt promoting him to the top was the best use of maximizing the powerplay. He explained:

"He has been in great form pretty much wherever he has played in the last 12-18 months. It's about him freeing himself in the powerplay, hitting cricket shots like he does. He doesn't play a high risk brand of cricket, he generally just plays normal cricket shots hard and in the gap. So we thought that if he could do that in powerplay, we could maximise it. That was the thinking behind the move."

The 2016 IPL champions will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (April 14).

