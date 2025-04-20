"The fact is Iyer was so close to hitting"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's comfortable win vs PBKS in IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) comfortably by seven wickets in the 37th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. With this, RCB moved to third position on the points table, with five wins in eight games.

PBKS batted first after losing the toss and notched up a below-par total of 157/6 on a two-paced surface. Prabhsimran Singh (33), Priyansh Arya (22), Shashank Singh (31), and Marco Jansen (25) got starts but failed to kick on and convert them into substantial knocks. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma scalped two wickets apiece for RCB in the first innings.

Virat Kohli (73*) then anchored the chase perfectly with an unbeaten half-century to guide RCB home. Devdutt Padikkal (61) made things easier for Kohli with an aggressive knock after coming in at the number three as an impact sub.

Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 encounter between PBKS and RCB entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"No matter how much Kohli PR tries cover up his clownish behaviour, the fact is Iyer was so close to hitting Chokli," a fan opined on X regarding the exchange between Iyer and Kohli after the game.

"We are not able to capitalize on the starts that we are getting"- Shreyas Iyer after PBKS' dismal loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reviewed his team's performance and said:

"I feel, if you see, majority of our batsmen, they love to go from ball one. We are not able to capitalize on the starts that we are getting this IPL season. We were not able to set a total, when the wicket is getting slower and slower. Even in the middle phase when we thought we could take on the bowlers. The bowlers have been doing a tremendous job. Credit to Virat and boys, they played well."

"They have given us brilliant starts in IPL. Few of the middle order batsmen need to step up, need to take the bull by the horn. I'm in a great mindspace. Just that I need to cross ten runs. I don't want to give reasons. Just need to be free-flowing. We've got six days of break, it' important to go back to the drawing board. It's important to assess the body as well, we have been traveling a lot," Iyer added.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

