"The future is here" - Fans react to Nitish Reddy's unbeaten 76 off 42 balls in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Nitish Reddy starred with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the two teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Thursday, May 2.

The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 76 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 180.95, including three boundaries and eight maximums. During his knock, he smashed 20 runs off leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in one over.

Reddy also added 96 runs with Travis Head and shared an unbeaten 70-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen for the third and fourth wickets, to help the host post 201 runs on the board.

The 20-year-old Andhra batter has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2024. He has amassed 219 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 154.22, comprising two half-centuries.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Nitish Reddy for his exploits against table toppers RR. One user wrote:

"We have a star in Nitish Kumar Reddy. The future is here."

Another user shared similar sentiments, writing:

"Nitish Kumar Reddy should be groomed well. A potential seam bowling all rounder."

One user pointed out Reddy's carnage against Chahal and wrote:

"Nitish Reddy showing levels to Chahal."

Meanwhile, a fan pointed out how Reddy made the most of his chances after spending time and accessing the conditions. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

One user called Reddy as an alternative to Hardik Pandya, writing:

"Nitish reddy can be a backup of Pandya in the near future for odi and t20."

"What a Hyderabadi Biryanitastic performance," a user wrote to describe Reddy's batting display.

"Don't look at the bowlers who are bowling, just look at the ball" - SRH's Nitish Reddy on his power-packed show against RR in IPL 2024 match

Nitish Reddy credited his focus to his success against RR and the ongoing IPL season. When asked about his carnage against Chahal, he replied (via Jio Cinema) in the mid-match show:

"Just backing myself from first ball. Got only 11 runs off 11 balls, I was backing myself for the Chahal over, it went pretty well. After that, I carried my game and Klaasen played a brilliant knock."

He continued:

"Don't look at the bowlers who are bowling, just look at the ball, that's what I have been thinking, it really worked."

Apart from his batting, Reddy has also scalped three wickets this season so far.

As far as the match is concerned, RR were 21/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag at the crease. The Royals are chasing 202 against Sunrisers to stretch their match-winning streak to five this season.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

