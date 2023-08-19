"The GOAT is back with the Mumbai Indians family" - Twitter reacts to Lasith Malinga's return to MI as bowling coach for IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Lasith Malinga will return to the franchise as bowling coach in IPL 2024, replacing former Kiwi pacer Shane Bond, who has held the position for the last nine years.

Bond joined the MI in 2015 and was instrumental in the franchise winning four titles (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) during his tenure.

After pulling out from the IPL 2020 and subsequently retiring in 2021, Malinga joined the Rajasthan Royals as fast-bowling coach in 2022. The former Sri Lankan speedster served the position for two years, with the franchise qualifying for its first final since 2008 in the 2022 season.

It is worth noting that this will be Malinga's second stint with MI as part of the support staff, having mentored the side in 2018.

The 39-year-old was arguably MI's biggest match-winner during his playing days and won four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Amazingly, the final delivery of his IPL career was the title-winning slower yorker to trap Shardul Thakur in the final of the 2019 season. Malinga was also central to MI's title run in the 2011 Champions League.

The pacer, who captained Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup title-winning run in 2014, was recently the bowling coach of the MI New York franchise that won the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) title.

Following their back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, MI has struggled in the next three years, reaching the playoffs only once (last season) and dealing with several injuries to key players.

With such a decorated career as a player and coach, MI fans on Twitter welcomed back one of their favorite heroes. While a few were disappointed with the departure of the highly successful Shane Bond, they could not have wished for a better man to take over the mantle next season.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lasith Malinga's IPL playing career at a glance

Lasith Malinga won several games for MI with his incredible bowling.

Along with Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, Malinga was arguably the most accomplished overseas player in IPL history. The Sri Lankan pacer debuted for MI in the 2009 season and never looked back, finishing as their leading-wicket taker with 195 scalps in 139 games (including the Champions League).

Malinga is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 170 scalps in 122 games at an incredible average of 19.80. He holds the record for the lowest average among bowlers with over 100 wickets in the IPL.

The 39-year-old also had four seasons with 20 or more wickets in the IPL, also winning the Purple Cap in 2011. Malinga was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament in MI's title-winning run in the Champions League competition the same year.

The speedster was also the first cricketer to reach the 100-wicket mark in IPL history during the 2013 season and led the MI bowling, especially at the death, for a decade.

Malinga played a crucial role in the development of his heir apparent Jasprit Bumrah, with the Indian pacer going on to become one of the best seamers in the world.