Ajinkya Rahane shared a heartwarming and inspirational message on his LinkedIn page after getting picked in the Indian test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Australia at the Oval starting June 7.

One of India's most accomplished Test batters, Rahane, was dropped from the Indian test squad after his poor performance on the tour of South Africa in 2022. Despite boasting an overall test average of 38.52, Ajinkya averaged a paltry 20 in 15 matches between 2021 and 2022.

The 34-year-old had a brilliant Ranji season in 2022–23, scoring 634 runs at an impressive average of 57.6 to earn a recall to the Indian test squad.

On the day of his selection for the squad to take on Australia, Rahane shared a heartwarming post about his journey and the focus on the process over the outcome.

He wrote:

"In my career as a professional cricketer, I have realized that the journey is not always smooth sailing. There are moments when things don't go as planned, and it becomes tempting to get bogged down by the result. However, I have learned that it is essential to stick to the process and not let the outcome affect our focus."

He continued:

"As I look back on my career, I realize that the moments when I stuck to the process, despite the unfavourable result, were the ones that taught me the most. These are the moments that helped me grow as a person and as a cricketer. I realized that the times when I let the result dictate my approach were not my finest moments."

Jinx concluded:

"Sticking to the process is not only essential in cricket but in any field that demands excellence. It helps us focus on the things that we can control and take ownership of our actions. When we focus on the process, we don't get overwhelmed by the outcome, and it keeps us motivated to keep working towards our goals."

Ajinkya has been in scintillating form in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and an incredible strike rate of 199.52.

With injuries to middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined with the poor form of Suryakumar Yadav, the selection of the experienced and in-form Rahane for one of the most high-pressure test matches seems justified.

It is also worth remembering that Rahane has been one of India's most experienced batsmen in English conditions, with 15 tests to his name to go along with a century and five half-centuries.

Ajinkya was part of the Indian team that lost to New Zealand in the WTC of 2021 in Southampton, despite scores of 49 and 15.

"I have learned to not let the pressure get to me" - Ajinkya Rahane on how has dealt with expectations

Ajinkya Rahane, in action of India in Tests

Ajinkya Rahane has played for Team India in tests for a decade, dealing with several high-pressure moments, particularly during tours of South Africa, Australia, England, and New Zealand.

He captained India in the final three tests of their famous series win down under in 2020–21 and played a magnificent knock in the series-leveling second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Rahane wrote about how he deals with expectations and pressure:

"As someone who has been in the spotlight for several years, I know that the expectations can be overwhelming. However, I have learned to not let the pressure get to me and focus on the things that I can control. It is the same advice that I would give to anyone who is looking to advance in their field."

The former Indian vice-captain further added:

"So, let us all focus on the process and trust in our abilities. The results will follow, but until then, let us keep working hard and keep pushing ourselves towards excellence."

Rahane has been instrumental in India's test wins in England since 2014 and will look to help the team capture their first ICC silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Poll : 0 votes