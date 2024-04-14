"The logic behind it is beyond my understanding" - Aakash Chopra on Ashutosh Sharma not being part of PBKS' starting XI in IPL 2024 loss to RR

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for not including Ashutosh Sharma in their starting XI in their IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ashutosh, who came in as the impact player after a batting collapse, smashed a 16-ball 31 as PBKS set RR a 148-run target in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. Sanju Samson and company chased the target down with three wickets and a ball to spare to register their fifth win in six games.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed surprise about the Punjab Kings' decision to keep Ashutosh out of their starting XI.

"With what logic can you say that Ashutosh Sharma will not be in the playing XI when you are batting first? The logic behind it is beyond my understanding. Only two people are batting well in your team - one is Shashank (Singh) and the other is Ashutosh, and even Shikhar Dhawan wasn't there with you for this match," he explained (20:30).

The former India opener also questioned Liam Livingstone's batting position and Jonny Bairstow's approach.

"You made Atharva Taide to open. You could have got that job done by Prabhsimran (Singh). You sent Liam Livingstone at No. 7. When they were asked to bat first, Jonny Bairstow was doing ODI batting. He was playing slower than a run-a-ball. Atharva Taide, at least, tried to play a few shots," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra noted that PBKS were eventually forced to bring in Ashutosh as they were in dire straits after losing a flurry of wickets. The impact player smoked three sixes and a four to take his side to a fighting total when they were reduced to 103/6 after 16.1 overs.

"He has not batted above No. 8 in any T20 match" - Aakash Chopra questions Rajasthan Royals for opening with Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian scored 24 runs off 31 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was also flabbergasted by the Rajasthan Royals' decision to open with Tanush Kotian.

"Rajasthan said they will make as many mistakes as Punjab. They sent Tanush Kotian to open. He has not opened anywhere in any format. He has not batted above No. 8 in any T20 match and they got him to open. Why did you do that? He also didn't try to hit at all. He was doing proper batting," he reasoned (23:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the visitors' approach converted an easy chase into an arduous task.

"Yashasvi (Jaiswal) was trying at the other end but he is still searching for form. You needed close to 7.25 runs per over and at one stage, you need more than 10 runs per over. How did you reach there? It wasn't understandable at all," Chopra observed.

The Royals needed 33 runs off 16 deliveries when Dhruv Jurel was dismissed. Shimron Hetmyer (27* off 10) and Rovman Powell (11 off 5) then struck a few lusty blows to help their side register a narrow win.

