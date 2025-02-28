"The RCB fans are worried" - Aakash Chopra on the franchise's dependence on England players potentially hurting them in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans might be concerned after seeing their England recruits' performances in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. He questioned whether the franchise made the right call in betting on England batters.

Ad

RCB acquired Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore) and Jacob Bethell (₹2.60 crore) as part of their overseas recruits at the IPL 2025 auction last year. While Bethell was ruled out of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury, Livingstone and Salt's dismal returns have contributed to England's exit from the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the RCB fans might be wondering about their fate in IPL 2025 after witnessing their England batters' recent performances.

Ad

Trending

"Salt, Livingstone, Bethell, England - the RCB fans are worried as to what is happening. England are out (of the 2025 Champions Trophy) and would the England batters be able to save them this time? Their question is absolutely genuine. If the trio perform like this, what would happen to them?" he said (0:01).

Ad

Chopra acknowledged that the Bengaluru-based franchise could play Tim David and Josh Hazlewood, subject to his availability, as two of the four overseas players in their XI.

"It begs a question that you have played all your punts on England players. You have Tim David. You can play him. No one knows anything about Josh Hazlewood's availability as of now, although a little birdie told me that he would become available," he observed.

Ad

RCB bought Hazlewood and David for ₹12.50 crore and ₹3 crore respectively at the IPL 2025 auction. Romario Shepherd (₹1.50 crore), Nuwan Thushara (₹1.60 crore) and Lungi Ngidi (₹1 crore) were their other three overseas recruits.

"Some people say his form went as soon as he was picked by RCB" - Aakash Chopra on Phil Salt ahead of IPL 2025

Phil Salt has aggregated 22 runs at an average of 11.00 in two innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

While expecting Phil Salt to return to his run-scoring ways, Aakash Chopra noted that the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player hasn't been at his best since being acquired by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ad

"Phil Salt - I feel, at some stage, he will start scoring runs because he scored runs continuously for one year after scoring runs for KKR. However, suddenly, now the form has disappeared. Some people say his form went as soon as he was picked by RCB," he said (2:05) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Liam Livingstone, who has managed 24 runs at an average of 12.00 in two innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy, has rarely given game-defining performances.

Ad

"Liam Livingstone - I personally feel he plays extremely reckless cricket. He has a huge reputation, gets a lot of money, but I am yet to see many games he has won on his own. He bowls as well, he is a utility player, you get few players at the number he bats, but he has not really lived up to the reputation," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Jacob Bethell will reportedly be available for IPL 2025. While observing that Virat Kohli's return to form is positive news for RCB, he opined that the franchise's season won't be good if two of the three England players who are likely to be a part of their playing XI don't fire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news