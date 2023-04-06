"The result might have been different if Devdutt Padikkal had opened" - Yusuf Pathan on Ravichandran Ashwin playing as opener in RR vs PBKS clash 

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan feels that Rajasthan Royals (RR) erred tactically by using Ravichandran Ashwin as an opener over Devdutt Padikkal in their IPL 2023 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Ashwin walked out to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, which surprised many. It was a forced decision after regular opener Jos Buttler injured his finger while taking a catch in the final over of the PBKS innings.

Pathan reckoned that Padikkal, who opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past, should have been given a chance ahead of Ashwin.

Here's what Yusuf Pathan told ESPNcricinfo regarding the change in batting order:

"I was surprised to see Ravichandran Ashwin open the batting. They had Devdutt Padikkal, who opens for Karnataka and has done it for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well in the past.

"I had expected Padikkal to open, but they went with Ashwin. The result might have been different if Padikkal had opened the innings because he has been playing the new ball for several years now. His numbers are far better as an opener compared to No.4."

The World Cup winner further suggested that Sanju Samson and Co. should have utilized Ravichandran Ashwin towards the backend of the innings, as he has the ability to play big shots.

"RR could have used Ashwin after 10 overs once the ball got a bit older. He is a good cricketer and can play some shots. He would have been better suited to that position. Facing the new ball isn't easy, and it is always better to have an opener who has some experience," Pathan continued.

The ploy backfired for the Royals as Ashwin was out for a four-ball duck. Padikkal, who came out to bat at No.5, also didn't look at ease and it was evident during his sedate knock of 21 runs off 26 balls.

The Rajasthan-based side failed to chase down PBKS' 198-run target, suffering a five-run defeat, their first of the season.

"It was good to see a domestic player dominate someone like Yuzvendra Chahal in this fashion" - Yusuf Pathan on Jitesh Sharma's batting exploits

Yusuf Pathan also reserved high praise for PBKS youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma for their quickfire knocks against RR's formidable bowling attack.

He mentioned that the two batters did an exceptional job and even dominated proven bowlers.

"Prabhsimran Singh deserves to be appreciated. The kinds of shots that he played and the way he stitched together a good opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan were very impressive," he said.

"Jitesh Sharma's 27-run knock also came in at a very crucial time. He scored those runs very quickly. He hit two boundaries off Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a very capable bowler. It was good to see a domestic player dominate someone like Chahal in this fashion," Pathan added.

Notably, Prabhsimran struck his maiden IPL half-century, scoring 60 off 34 balls. Sharma was also outstanding with the bat, mustering 27 runs in 16 balls to help PBKS get to 197.

With this win, Punjab now have two wins from as many games. They are second in the points able after Gujarat Titans (GT).

