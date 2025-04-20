"There was 1 miscalculation from Shreyas Iyer in the last match" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shreyas Iyer made a miscalculation in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on April 18. He noted that the PBKS skipper was forced to give the final over to Harpreet Brar as the other bowlers had completed their quota, and Marcus Stoinis wasn't used with the ball.

Ad

PBKS will host RCB in Match 37 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur in the afternoon game on Sunday, April 20. While a win for the home team will help them climb atop the points table, a victory for the visitors will take them at least to the third spot.

Previewing the PBKS-RCB IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener advised the PBKS batters to play a little more sensibly, especially if they are chasing a target. While praising Shreyas' leadership, he reckoned the PBKS captain could have used his bowling resources better in the reverse fixture.

Ad

Trending

"Do Punjab have any worry at all? I can still get it if you run very fast while batting first. However, if you are chasing 95, you can play steadily. When you get out slogging after hitting a six and a four, you push the team slightly behind. So when you get a chance, and it's not required (to score fast), give yourself a little time," Chopra said (12:05).

Ad

"Shreyas Iyer is leading the side well. He is batting beautifully. They have already dropped Maxi (Glenn Maxwell). So Marcus Stoinis will play, but Marcus Stoinis can also be made to bowl. I thought there was one miscalculation from Shreyas Iyer in the last match, where he kept Harpreet Brar till the end," he added.

Ad

Ad

Tim David (50* off 26) smoked three consecutive sixes off the final three balls of the last over bowled by Harpreet Brar in RCB's IPL 2025 home game against PBKS. However, the big hits didn't prove costly for the visitors as they achieved the 96-run target in the 14-over rain-truncated game with five wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

"You want Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to play well and for long" - Aakash Chopra on RCB ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply in RCB's IPL 2025 home game against PBKS. [P/C: Getty]

Turning his attention to RCB, Aakash Chopra noted that the visitors will want Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to stitch together a substantial opening partnership.

Ad

"Since RCB are not winning at home at all, this is make or break for them. In such a scenario, the opening partnership will be important once again. One of the two firing is not great news. It's a lot better if both fire together. You want Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to play well and for long," he said (14:05) in the same video.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged RCB to drop Liam Livingstone and play Jacob Bethell in his place.

"I will request you with folded hands once again to leave Liam Livingstone out and play Jacob Bethell, because what is Liam Livingstone giving you in any case? Even Ponting has dropped Maxi, so Andy Flower can also drop Liam Livingstone because, ultimately, it's all about performances," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Liam Livingstone is neither bowling four overs nor doing much with the bat. To conclude, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player chose PBKS as the favorites heading into Sunday's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More