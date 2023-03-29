"There was a bet put on that I would play Test cricket before the age of 30" - Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood recently revealed how some of his father's friends placed a bet that he would make his Test debut before he turned 30.

Hazlewood mentioned that he wasn't aware of the amount of money those guys made after winning the bet, as they preferred to keep it a secret.

The Aussie fast bowler spoke about the incident during his appearance on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) podcast. Josh Hazlewood said:

"There was a bet put on that I would play Test cricket before the age of 30. But I think the numbers have been skewed quite a lot. I still don't know the actual amount. There are some of dad's mates from back home, and I've never found out the full story, they like to keep it a secret."

"When I was back home one time I was having a few drinks and a meal with a few of the mates," he continued. "I went up to play the bill at the end and the person being the counter said it had already been taken care of by this gentleman in the corner. All he said was thanks for playing Test cricket. So I assume he was one of the people."

It is worth mentioning that Josh Hazlewood became the youngest Australian player to play ODI cricket when he made his debut in June 2010. However, the right-arm seamer had to wait until December 2014 for his Test cap.

"It was a huge moment" - Josh Hazlewood on his Test debut

Josh Hazlewood made his Test debut against India in 2014. Recalling the match, he stated that it was a moment that he had dreamt about when he was a kid.

The 32-year-old suggested that the only thing he still remembers from that particular Test match is the hot weather. He added:

"It was a huge moment. It's the type of moment that everyone dreams of as a young kid playing cricket. Glenn McGrath was the person who gave me my cap in Brisbane against India.

"It was Steve Smith's first Test as captain. The only thing I remember about that day is that it was one of the hottest days of cricket that I've played in. I think I was off just after tea with cramps."

Notably, Hazlewood announced himself in Test cricket by picking up a stunning five-wicket haul in the first innings. He dismissed the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

He hasn't looked back since then and is currently one of the best seamers going around. He has 222 wickets under his belt from 59 Tests, with the best figures of 6/67.

