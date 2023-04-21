"There are chances for my legs to get twisted" - Mohammed Siraj reveals why trainers ask him not to attempt Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj has admitted that teammates and trainers have advised him from celebrating too extravagantly after taking a wicket. The 28-year-old revealed this with regards to emulating renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the Royal Challengers Bangalore's YouTube handle, the right-arm seamer stated that not celebrating consistently in such a fashion is why he's advised against it.

"Yes, Mohammad Shami and our trainers told me that celebrations could lead to injury. I'm a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and I do his celebration. There are chances for my legs to get twisted because I don't do that celebration so consistently, so they tell me to avoid it."

When asked how the transition happened from batter to bowler, the Hyderabad-born cricketer said his initial goal was to bowl fast and learnt the tricks of the trade as he started performing. He elaborated:

"I mainly played as a batter only in tennis-ball cricket and then I thought I should bowl as well. When I came on the field, I would follow Dale Steyn. I didn't know in-swing or out-swing. My goal was to bowl fast."

"As I kept bowling, I learnt a lot about outswing, inswing, and I started performing. After that, I was selected for the Ranji Trophy and I got only one wicket in my first match. I never thought I'll play for India. If I had, maybe I wouldn't be here."

Siraj, the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler, was in top form during the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The Hyderabad-born pacer took nine wickets in three ODIs against Sri Lanka, followed by five more in two matches against the Kiwis.

The third ODI against Sri Lanka saw him bag figures of 10-1-32-4 to bowl the tourists out for 73 while defending 390.

"Everyone wants to do something for RCB" - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Speaking about RCB's IPL 2023 campaign, Siraj remarked that there is a different vibe this year and backed the franchise to lift the trophy.

"This year is feeling very special because there's a very different vibe in the team. Everyone wants to do something for RCB and lift the trophy this season. I'm very excited to join the team and I'm hoping to give my 100% and contribute as much as I can to victories."

The tearaway fast bowler is also the current Purple Cap holder, with 12 scalps in six games.

