"There is a disturbing kind of stat for the Virat Kohli fans" - Aakash Chopra on RCB opener's indifferent record against RR ahead of IPL 2024 clash

Aakash Chopra has noted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli has an indifferent record against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), especially at the latter's home ground. However, he expects the in-form batter to come good when the two teams meet in an IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Kohli has amassed 203 runs at a strike rate of 140.97 in four innings in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He aggregated 18 runs, including a golden duck at home, in his two innings against RR last season and will want to give a better account of himself this time around.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Kohli as the first RCB player in focus in Saturday's game.

"The player I am going to talk about first, I feel the entire world and even the aliens' focus will be on him because his name is Virat Kohli. Will he score runs in this match? There is a disturbing kind of stat for the Virat Kohli fans. Amongst all teams, his numbers against Rajasthan Royals are close to the bottom of the table," he reasoned (2:15).

"If we see all the grounds, his numbers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium are close to the bottom of the table. So you feel that this guy hits everyone but not against them, hits everywhere else but not at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. I believe that let bygones be bygones and a new story needs to be written now," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Kohli doesn't crumble but flourishes under pressure. While observing that the modern batting great will be up against Trent Boult and Nandre Burger, he expects him to be among the runs.

"His batting numbers against this team are good" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has aggregated 31 runs at a dismal average of 7.75 in four innings in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Glenn Maxwell as the second RCB player to watch out for.

"The second player I am thinking about is Glenn Maxwell. Interestingly enough, his batting numbers against this team are good. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are there in front of him. You say it is an ego battle and he will lose it but he scores runs," he said (4:00).

The renowned commentator picked Reece Topley as the RCB bowler in focus against the Royals.

"I am thinking whether Reece Topley could be the third player. I am just going with Reece Topley because he has very good numbers against Jos Buttler. He has dismissed him many times. He got him out last time when they had a head-to-head in the SA20," Chopra explained.

Chopra doesn't see Faf du Plessis ending his barren run with the bat in Saturday's game. He reckons Rajat Patidar might have to make way for Mahipal Lomror in RCB's starting XI, a move which would also allow Cameron Green to bat at No. 3.

