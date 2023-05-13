"There is no gain in playing Bhanuka Rajapaksa" - Aakash Chopra wants Punjab Kings to play Sikandar Raza in IPL 2023 clash vs Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra wants the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to play Sikandar Raza ahead of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in their IPL 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two sides will square off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening game on Saturday, May 13. While a win for PBKS will keep them in the playoff race, a positive result for DC will keep alive their slim hopes of making the grade.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings should play Raza instead of Rajapaksa, reasoning:

"Play Sikandar Raza if you can because there is no gain in playing Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Sikandar Raza at least brings some off-spin. I straightaway see three left-handers in the opposition team - David Warner, Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel, and you don't have an off-spinner in any case."

The former Indian opener added that the Punjab Kings can bat Atharva Taide at No. 3, elaborating:

"Prabhsimran Singh with Shikhar Dhawan. You can even play Atharva Taide up the order. He also did well in the matches he played. Then Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran - who is not having a great IPL."

In the bowling department, Chopra expects Arshdeep Singh to bounce back from his recent indifferent run. He added that PBKS could play either Kagiso Rabada or Nathan Ellis as his seam-bowling partner.

"If they lose today, their game is over" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals are placed last in the IPL 2023 points table. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that a defeat will signal the end of the road for the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra expects their overseas batters to enjoy playing on their home ground, saying:

"Delhi are going to like this Delhi ground now although they can reach 14 (points) only. If they lose today, their game is over. But this ground will be good for their four players, whether it is Phil Salt, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh or Rilee Rossouw."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that the Delhi Capitals have a settled top six and can field an all-Indian bowling attack, observing:

"Then you have got Manish Pandey and Axar Patel. So your top six is sorted. You can also bat Aman Khan up the order if you want. In bowling, you can go with the Indian bowling attack. You have Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma, and you can play Mukesh Kumar as well."

Apart from the aforementioned bowlers, Mitchell Marsh can bowl a few crucial overs for the Capitals. The Australian all-rounder, who has accounted for 12 dismissals, is the franchise's highest wicket-taker so far this season.

