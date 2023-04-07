"There have been a lot of questions over Shardul Thakur" - Aakash Chopra lauds KKR all-rounder's performance in IPL 2023 win against RCB

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shardul Thakur for silencing his critics with an all-round performance in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2023 win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Shardul smashed 68 runs off just 29 balls as KKR set a massive 205-run target for RCB at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. The seam-bowling all-rounder also picked up a wicket as the home side then bowled out Faf du Plessis and Co. for 123 to register an emphatic 81-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that many cricket experts, including himself, had questioned KKR for acquiring Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals at an exorbitant price, observing:

"There is no doubt who was the Player of the Match. There have been a lot of questions over Shardul Thakur, to be very honest, and even I have raised a few questions, that he has been picked for 10.75 crores, Delhi released him and Kolkata took him, what is the thought behind it and all of that."

The former Indian opener added that the all-rounder's breathtaking onslaught left RCB stunned, stating:

"He put in his first EMI because he scored 68 runs, which included nine fours and three sixes. He hit with a strike of 234 and did an amazing job. The opposition had no idea what came and hit them."

Shardul strung together a 103-run sixth-wicket partnership with Rinku Singh in just 7.3 overs. The latter scored 46 off 33 and predominantly played second fiddle to the Mumbai all-rounder.

"I think this is Lord's world and we have just come to live in it" - Aakash Chopra on Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur changed the course of the game with his blazing knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shardul bailed KKR out of a precarious situation, explaining:

"Lord Thakur came and shone. I think this is Lord's world and we have just come to live in it. Kolkata's situation was extremely bad. They were 89/5 at one stage after 11.3 overs. This team had no chance of reaching 150-175 but then Lord came - the Palghar Express."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Shardul for picking up a crucial wicket during RCB's chase as well, saying:

"He also picked up a wicket and that was Michael Bracewell's wicket. If RCB had even a one-percent chance of winning, it was because of Michael Bracewell and when he also got out, it was tata bye-bye. Lord Thakur was outstanding."

Michael Bracewell was the sixth RCB wicket to fall after the KKR spinners did the early damage. Shardul had the New Zealand all-rounder caught by Nitish Rana at short fine off a short ball.

