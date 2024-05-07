"There is a massive difference between Rohit Sharma's first 6 matches and last 5 matches" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 win vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has noted that Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma's slump in form is a concern for both the franchise and the Indian team. On the flip side, he praised Suryakumar Yadav for scoring a swashbuckling century.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set MI a 174-run target in an IPL 2024 league-stage game in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. Although Rohit was dismissed for a five-ball four, Suryakumar's unbeaten 102 off just 51 balls took the hosts to a seven-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that they lost three early wickets. He was particularly worried about Rohit enduring another failure.

"The new ball moved and Ishan Kishan got out. Marco Jansen dismissed him. Pat Cummins came and dismissed Rohit Sharma. There is a massive difference between Rohit Sharma's first six matches and last five matches. He is going in single digits in the last five matches and that is a real worry," he elaborated (3:05).

"Honestly, Rohit Sharma's form is needed for both the Mumbai Indians and the Indians. He got out and then Naman Dhir kept playing dot balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got him out," the former India opener added.

Rohit skied an attempted big shot off Pat Cummins' bowling and was caught by Heinrich Klaasen behind the wickets. While Ishan Kishan managed nine runs off seven deliveries, Naman Dhir was dismissed for a nine-ball duck as MI were reduced to 31/3 after 4.1 overs.

"Tilak Varma slightly cautiously and Suryakumar Yadav destructively" - Aakash Chopta lauds Mumbai Indians duo's partnership

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma stitched together an unbroken 143-run fourth-wicket partnership. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for taking the Mumbai Indians over the line with their contrasting knocks.

"However, after that, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma - Tilak Varma slightly cautiously and Suryakumar Yadav destructively. How well he bats. He was getting beaten a little at the start because the ball was moving but then Suryakumar Yadav shone. He played scoop shots and then hit over cover," he said (3:35).

The reputed commentator noted that Suryakumar virtually made the bowlers bowl wherever he wanted.

"It seemed at one stage that he was deciding where the bowler would ball. He is that kind of a player. He scored a century. In the end, he reached his hundred very quickly. It was the 12th century of this season. More centuries than this have not been scored in any season. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten till the end and Mumbai won," Chopra observed.

Suryakumar struck 12 fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 102-run knock. Varma scored an unbeaten 37 off 32 deliveries with the help of six fours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback