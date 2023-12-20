“There’s an ongoing threat to Test cricket” – Mark Taylor reacts to Mitchell Starc’s historic IPL deal

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor reckons that there’s an immediate threat to Test cricket following Mitchell Starc’s million-dollar signing by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Australian cricketer, however, wants youngsters to follow in the footsteps of Starc, who put the country first ahead of IPL or T20 leagues in his career.

The reaction comes a day after the Knight Riders signed Starc for ₹24.75 crore, making him the costliest player in the history of IPL.

Starc last played in IPL during the 2015 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore but then left the T20 league to prioritize his fitness and commitments for the national team. The 33-year-old was bought by KKR in 2018 but failed to play a game. He even pulled out during 2022 citing bubble fatigue.

Mark Taylor told 9News:

"I think Australia have got it right but that pressure is going to be even greater in years to come - there's already talks about a second IPL, there's Dubai leagues, there's American leagues popping up everywhere. There's an ongoing threat to Test cricket, getting that balance right and maintaining and prioritizing Test cricket is going to get tougher.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"I hope the players follow in that Mitchell Starc mold. Work on getting your baggy green, work on becoming a great Test cricketer, knowing full well the IPL will always be there.”

“It was a shock” – Mitchell Starc reacts to becoming costliest IPL player

Mitchell Starc said that he was thrilled to become the costliest player in the history of IPL after a fierce bidding war among four teams at the IPL 2024 auction. The Aussie speedster added that he will try to justify his price tag in the upcoming season. He told Jio Cinema:

“It was a shock, of course. Nothing I could have dreamt of. But no doubt, there will be some pressure that comes with the territory. But having the extra experience I have from my last IPL, hopefully, helps.”

Starc added:

“Few ups and downs I've had before but this comes with the territory and I try to be successful and have as much impact as possible.”

Mitchell Starc has scalped 170 wickets in 121 T20s at an economy rate of 7.45. Other than Starc, Australia captain Pat Cummins was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹20.5 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

