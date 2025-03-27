"There used to be just AB de Villiers or Glenn Maxwell" - Former all-rounder’s huge statement ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Irfan Pathan believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done a good job by roping in Liam Livingstone and Tim David as finishers for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The all-rounder pointed out that the department had been an issue for the side in the past, with likes of AB de Villiers or Glenn Maxwell having to do all the heavylifting all alone.

He opined that Livingstone and David batting together in death overs on good pitches will be a dangerous combination. The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks in his latest YouTube video.

Pathan said (from 5:10):

"RCB have a lot of firepower in their batting this time, with the additions of Liam Livingstone and Tim David. Earlier, there used to be just AB de Villiers or Glenn Maxwell at the end and there wasn't much firepower apart from that. Imagine Liam Livingstone and Tim David batting together and are in form, with the ball not gripping much. Brother, it is a dangerous combination."

RCB kicked off their campaign with a seven-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

In the same video, Pathan also spoke about SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. He reckoned that the side's fortunes depend on veteran pacer Mohammad Shami's new-ball bowling. He added (from 7:32):

"They are a good team. Things and the setup have changed. Their qualification chances will depend on how Mohammad Shami performs with the new ball."

Shami had a decent outing in SRH's 44-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match of IPL 2025. He registered figures of 3-0-33-1 in the run fest where 528 runs were scored across two innings. SRH will be seen in action on Thursday, March 27, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"The dark horse"- Irfan Pathan names his favorite IPL 2025 team

Irfran Pathan stated that the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) are his favorite team this season. He suggested that the side are the dark horse and have a chance of making it to the top four if they give it their all.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said (from 8:05):

"My most favorite team is Punjab. According to me, PBKS are the dark horse. Not many people are talking about it, but I feel Punjab have the ability to make it to the top four by putting in full effort."

PBKS kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with an 11-run win against Gujarat Titans (GT). Their next match is against LSG at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1.

