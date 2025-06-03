"There will be no Holy Trinity in IPL after 03/06/2025"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

By Balakrishna
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:37 IST
Fans react ahead of IPL 2025 final. (Images: X - IPL, @rajabetsindia, @rishabh18v)
Fans react ahead of IPL 2025 final. (Images: X - IPL, @rajabetsindia, @rishabh18v)

Fans shared hilarious memes on social media in anticipation of the upcoming IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter on Tuesday, June 3.

Ad

RCB ended the league stage in the second position, with 19 points from 14 games. They later defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur to advance to the final for the first time since 2016.

On the other hand, PBKS topped the points table to reach the playoffs. After a thumping loss against RCB, the Shreyas Iyer-led side beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach the summit clash of the IPL after 11 years.

Cricket enthusiasts across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and others in action in the IPL 2025 final.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They communicated their anticipation through hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"There will be no Holy Trinity in IPL after 03/06/2025," a meme about RCB, PBKS, and DC read.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"I’ve focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment" - RCB captain Rajat Patidar said ahead of the IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

Speaking to the media on the eve of the IPL 2025 final, Rajat Patidar opened up about his experience of leading RCB for the first time this season. He stated that it had been a good learning experience for him, working with some senior international players. Patidar said (via India Today):

Ad
"Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final but I always focus on what’s in my control and try to stay in the present. This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me; being around some of the best leaders and foreign players in the game has really shaped my approach."
Ad
"I’ve focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment, where both domestic and international players feel confident. We’re not thinking too much about the stage; we’re here to play our best cricket. Facing Shreyas again in a final is a nice coincidence, but the challenge is new, and we’re prepared for it," he added.

This will be the fourth final for RCB, as they previously ended up as runner-ups in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications