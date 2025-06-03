"There will be no Holy Trinity in IPL after 03/06/2025"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Fans shared hilarious memes on social media in anticipation of the upcoming IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter on Tuesday, June 3.
RCB ended the league stage in the second position, with 19 points from 14 games. They later defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur to advance to the final for the first time since 2016.
On the other hand, PBKS topped the points table to reach the playoffs. After a thumping loss against RCB, the Shreyas Iyer-led side beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach the summit clash of the IPL after 11 years.
Cricket enthusiasts across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and others in action in the IPL 2025 final.
They communicated their anticipation through hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"There will be no Holy Trinity in IPL after 03/06/2025," a meme about RCB, PBKS, and DC read.
"I’ve focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment" - RCB captain Rajat Patidar said ahead of the IPL 2025 final vs PBKS
Speaking to the media on the eve of the IPL 2025 final, Rajat Patidar opened up about his experience of leading RCB for the first time this season. He stated that it had been a good learning experience for him, working with some senior international players. Patidar said (via India Today):
"Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final but I always focus on what’s in my control and try to stay in the present. This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me; being around some of the best leaders and foreign players in the game has really shaped my approach."
"I’ve focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment, where both domestic and international players feel confident. We’re not thinking too much about the stage; we’re here to play our best cricket. Facing Shreyas again in a final is a nice coincidence, but the challenge is new, and we’re prepared for it," he added.
This will be the fourth final for RCB, as they previously ended up as runner-ups in 2009, 2011, and 2016.
