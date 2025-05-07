"They should not be batting together" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's pain points ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the potential presence of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane together in the middle as one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pain points ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He noted that the franchise is unable to utilize its batting firepower effectively in such a scenario.

KKR will host CSK in Match 57 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. With 11 points from as many games, the defending champions are placed sixth on the points table and might need to win their remaining three league games to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Previewing the KKR-CSK IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the hosts cannot afford to have Rahane and Raghuvanshi batting together.

"When you see this team's pedigree, expertise and experience, you ask why they haven't qualified yet. What are the pain points? Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane cannot bat together. They should not be batting together. If Rahane is batting well, hold Raghuvanshi back. If Rahane has gotten out, send Raghuvanshi, but when both of them bat together, it seems like they are going slow," he said.

Chopra pointed out that KKR have underutilized Venkatesh Iyer, with Andre Russell proving in the last game that their explosive batters need to face more deliveries.

"You aren't able to use your firepower. You didn't pay so much money to Venkatesh Iyer to make him sit out. Send him in. You sent Russell early in the last match, and you saw the difference it made. You won the match by one run, and you had scored 80-85 runs after 10 overs. It seemed like you were going fine. How were you going fine?" he elaborated.

The Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a solitary run in their previous game in Kolkata on May 4. Andre Russell's unbeaten 57 off 25 deliveries helped them reach 206/4 after they were 111/3 in 12.4 overs.

"Opening is not working" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's other issue ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have opened for KKR in their last few games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked opening batting as another concern for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Opening is not working. I don't know the way out. You play an overseas keeper, but he doesn't do well. You dropped the one who did well. Quinton de Kock did well in one match, he was the Player of the Match as well, and you dropped him after he didn't score runs in a few matches," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged KKR to bring back Quinton de Kock at Rahmanullah Gurbaz's expense.

"I would say bring him back. When I compare Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock, I feel Quinton de Kock is a better option. Correct the opening partnership. Somehow figure out a way to get that right. If runs are scored there, things will start becoming fine," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders have also been found slightly wanting in the seam-bowling department. He added that the three-time champions can drop Moeen Ali and bring in Anrich Nortje to bolster that department.

