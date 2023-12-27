Aakash Chopra has questioned the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for denying NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi for playing in overseas leagues. He highlighted that the board doesn't have a significant role in their development as quality cricketers.

The trio reportedly requested the board to be released from their central contracts. The board decided not to give them the required NOCs for them to ply their trade in foreign franchise-based leagues for the next two years.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't sure whether the board made the right decision. He reasoned (6:10):

"Afghanistan's three players, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, have a simple story that they have been told they won't be given NOCs because they are keeping their interests ahead of the country's interests."

The former India opener added:

"It looks good when you hear that but the truth is that when you check how much the Afghanistan Cricket Board has contributed to the players' development, you say that they became such good players because they are T20 freelancers."

Chopra claimed that none of the trio would have been at their current level and that no one would have been interested in them, had they been playing only for Afghanistan and weren't T20 freelancers.

"No one from the IPL has said anything" - Aakash Chopra on the impact due to Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi's potential absence

Naveen-ul-Haq picked up 11 wickets in eight matches for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that there is no clarity yet on Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi's availability for IPL 2024. He said (7:00):

"They have put a two-year ban. It's a restraint of trade. The Big Bash League is saying that they expect Mujeeb Ur Rahman to come. No one from the IPL has said anything thus far. They are tight-lipped because it is still three months away."

The reputed commentator feels the Lucknow Super Giants might be the most impacted due to Naveen-ul-Haq's absence if the trio are not allowed to play in next season's IPL. He explained:

"Naveen-ul-Haq was the only one who was playing regularly for the Lucknow Super Giants. Hyderabad don't need Fazalhaq Farooqi. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is a backup for Sunil Narine at Kolkata, so it might not make too much difference to them but it will make a difference to Lucknow."

However, Chopra concluded by opining that it is still a developing story and that there could still be a twist in the tale. He added that a truce might be reached and the trio could be given NOCs to play overseas leagues.

