“They can think about Wanindu Hasaranga” - Aakash Chopra reckons Mumbai Indians need a quality spinner for IPL 2024

Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that Mumbai Indians (MI) should target a quality spinner like Wanindu Hasaranga for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season since they are lacking in that department.

Leg spinner Piyush Chawla and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya are the main slow bowling options in the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL 2024. Heading into the auction, Mumbai have a salary cap of ₹17.75 crore available with eight slots to fill up, four of them overseas.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested that Mumbai Indians should seriously think about purchasing Hasaranga for ₹6-7 crore to boost their spin-bowling resources.

“They need a spinner. If I look at their batting, Tim David comes in at No. 6 as their first overseas player. They can think about Wanindu Hasaranga. They might even get him for ₹6-7 crore. I feel if that opportunity arises, they will pick him. They have Piyush Chawla, but not too many spinners. There is Kumar Kartikeya, but not the same quality. Wanindu Hasaranga might not be a bad option,” Chopra commented.

Hasaranga was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the IPL 2023 season. He claimed nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.67. In the 2022 edition, he picked up 26 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 16.54.

“They will need to shop for fast bowlers” - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians’ auction strategy

While analyzing the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the auction, Chopra commented that they will need to pick good fast bowlers, both Indian and overseas.

While Jasprit Bumrah remains an integral part of MI, the franchise have released injury-prone Jofra Archer and several other pace bowlers as well from their squad.

“They have released a lot of players. Mumbai Indians have ₹17.75 crore left. They have let go a lot of fast bowlers although they have Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal, who are very good fast bowlers. But, they will need to shop for fast bowlers. They will need overseas and Indian players,” Chopra said.

Giving a couple of suggestions about the bowlers Mumbai Indians can target at the IPL 2024 auction, the 46-year-old added:

“They might go for Ben Dwarshuis and it might work for them as well. He is that kind of a bowler. They might go for people like him and Matt Henry, who are not on everyone’s radar, but just slip in. Speaking of Indian fast bowlers, there are many names, from Yash Dayal to Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya. It’s a big list.”

In a related development, Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain for the IPL 2024 season, replacing Rohit Sharma.