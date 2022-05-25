They have consistently performed under pressure on the big stage: Lucknow Super Giants’ Jason Holder heaps praise on the Avesh-Mohsin duo

Jason Holder’s game is marked by calmness and dignity, unlike the carefree and adventurous spirit that West Indian cricketers have traditionally embodied.

As a Test all-rounder, he’s one of the best in the business. As a limited overs cricketer, he’s in the ascendancy, enjoying tremendous success of late. The T20I home series against England, which the Windies won 3-2 earlier this year, is a testament to Holder’s enhanced value in the shortest format.

The tall Barbadian finished the series with 15 wickets at 9.6 runs apiece, including career-best figures of 5/27 in the opening game and four wickets in consecutive balls in the decider.

Criminally underrated, perhaps due to his unassuming nature, Holder has made some telling contributions with the willow too. His pyrotechnics in the lower-middle order have proved critical for the teams he has represented since 2020, and his classy batting style is now bolstered by ample power. And we haven’t yet mentioned his incredible fitness, which makes him a complete package. In this regard, Holder resembles the legendary Kapil Dev who never missed a match on account of fitness issues.

The former West Indies captain got a bumper deal when IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped him up for ₹8.75 crore at the mega auction in February this year. This is his fourth franchise in the cash-rich league, preceded by stints at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Teaming up with a plethora of game changers, Holder played his part in LSG’s third-place finish in the league phase and is expected to put up another impressive all-round display when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens later today.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on Tuesday evening, the 30-year-old spoke about his resurgence in white-ball cricket, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir’s impact, the rise of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, and more. Here are the excerpts:

Q: Until a few years ago, Jason Holder was dubbed a terrific Test all-rounder, but wasn't spoken of highly in limited overs cricket. Cut to 2022. How did you reinvent your white-ball game?

Holder: In white-ball cricket, I’ve worked very hard to develop my all-round skills, particularly my bowling. I’ve spent a lot of time working on my variations, which has improved my death bowling massively.

I’m also trying to be more versatile with the bat, playing the dual role of building and finishing an innings. For me, these are the key ingredients for being successful in white-ball cricket.

Q: You've played for KKR under Gautam Gambhir (GG) in the past, and now you've reunited with him at LSG. How much has he changed?

Holder: To be honest, GG hasn’t changed much (laughs)! He’s still a fierce competitor. He’s one of those people who always wants to win and is very astute in terms of his knowledge and tactics. It has been great to reunite with him at LSG. I first met him in 2016 and it has been an absolute honour to work with him.

One of the things that stands out about him is his fierceness. He’s firm in his decisions and demands excellence from the boys, which is needed in order to be successful at this level.

Q: Being a fast-bowling all-rounder, you have to shoulder a heavy workload across all three formats. Yet you rarely miss matches due to injury. How do you keep yourself so fit?

Holder: I think it’s very hard to stay fit given the amount of cricket we play these days. It [the workload] has taken a toll on me personally, but I focus on recovery and ensure that I’m raring to go for each and every encounter.

Each game has its own purpose. Sometimes, it gets difficult to work on strength and conditioning as the matches come thick and fast. Staying fit is all about topping up and recovering before the next game.

Q: You have also worked very hard on your power hitting. Do you think you can make more significant contributions if pushed up the order?

Holder: Yes, I really want to move up the order in T20 cricket. It will give me more time and more deliveries to settle at the crease. I can then become a lot more destructive and put pressure on the opposition. That’s [batting promotion] certainly a long-term goal. Hopefully, I can do the necessary things to move up the order and play more match-winning knocks.

Q: How crucial have Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan been to LSG's fortunes this season? As a senior player, what traits of them have impressed you the most?

Holder: Both Avesh and Mohsin have been outstanding in their own right. They’ve shown a lot of maturity, which is pleasing for two young fast-bowlers. They are extremely confident and have consistently performed under pressure on the big stage. That’s the most promising thing about them. They are very composed, which bodes well for their future as well as the future of Indian cricket.

Q: From making a cameo in 'Fire in Babylon' to becoming one of the world’s best all-rounders, how satisfied are you with your cricketing journey over the past decade?

Holder: I think I’ve had a pretty steady journey so far. I’ve really enjoyed every bit of my international career – from my captaincy tenure to playing just as a normal player, from being the youngest guy to becoming a senior in the dressing room.

I’m only halfway through my career; I still have plenty to offer. I just need to stay fit and healthy. I want to get a lot more out of myself and give a lot more to the teams that I play for around the world.

