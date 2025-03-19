"They don't get picked up for the amount they would like" - Former Australia captain blasts Harry Brook for pulling out of IPL 2025

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has supported BCCI's call to reportedly ban Harry Brook from IPL for two years after pulling out for the second successive season. Clarke suggested that the Englishman might be amongst the players who withdrew for not getting the desired amount.

Ad

The England batter had fetched a contract of ₹6.25 crore from the Delhi Capitals but withdrew, suggesting that he wishes to concentrate more on international cricket. Although the BCCI is yet to give an official statement, media reports say that the 26-year-old cannot play in the IPL until the 2028 edition.

Speaking on the Beyond23 podcast, the World Cup-winning skipper said (via The Hindustan Times):

"What did Harry Brook get bought for? Imagine he's on a full contract with the ECB and he's been banned now. Because this is what happens as well. A lot of players go into the auction, they don't get picked up for the amount they would like and then they pull out. The IPL says if you pull out, you get an automatic two-year-ban."

Ad

Trending

Clarke continued saying that it's justified of the BCCI to impose the ban as players are bound to respect the money that franchises shell out. He said:

"It sounds like Harry Brook is the first player to do that but I understand why the IPL would do that. Every player would like more money but once you go into that auction and you're bought you've got to respect that and understand that you can't just pull out because you haven't been paid the amount that you want."

Ad

The Yorkshire batter had pulled out of IPL 2024, citing his grandmother's demise. Brook's first and only IPL season was in 2023 when he featured for the SunRisers Hyderabad and managed only 190 runs.

"He is a wonderful player" - Michael Clarke on Harry Brook

Michael Clarke. (Image Credits: Getty)

Clarke recalled that during his playing days he had pulled out of the lucrative league due to a family tragedy. However, the New South Welshman stressed that withdrawing because of not getting the desired amount is unacceptable. He said:

Ad

"He is a wonderful player and I have no doubt that he will be part of the IPL, if he wants to, moving forward. But he's probably got his reasons. I can't remember whether it was the first year or the second, but I pulled out because somebody in my family passed away. I come home to be there for the family, funeral and all that."

Ad

"So if there are personal reasons, I think the IPL will understand and respect that but if it's because you're not getting the money you want, they are going to crack down on that. And you have to respect that."

The 18th edition of the IPL begins on March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news