"They have got enough in the tank" - Michael Vaughan on RCB's chances in IPL 2023

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have enough firepower to secure a place in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

He opined that the Bangalore-based side having several experienced campaigners in their lineup will prove to be a big plus. Vaughan suggested that RCB have a great chance of winning their maiden IPL trophy, given that they are back to playing at M. Chinnaswamy, which has been their fortress.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Reece Topley's injury could be a concern for the Royal Challengers. He, however, emphasized that they have a formidable unit, and this could very well be their year.

Here's what Vaughan said about RCB during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

"I think Bangalore, one day, will win this IPL. They will do it, and they have got enough in the tank in terms of experience. I think Reece Topley is going to be a big miss. That looks a bad injury with that shoulder.

"But they've certainly got the experience and the players. But as we know from history, that doesn't take you all the way to winning a trophy, but surely now they're back at home, and that ground is such a great ground for them, and they know how to play there. I'm sure they're going to get to that top four, and then who knows what will happen at the end."

Notably, Topley dislocated his shoulder after he put in a dive while fielding in RCB's opening fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bangalore on Sunday, April 2.

The left-arm pacer picked up the crucial wicket of Cameron Green and was taken off the field after bowling just two overs.

RCB secured a comprehensive 8-wicket win over MI

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and deiced to field first. The bowlers helped Bangalore get off to an ideal start, sending MI's top-order big guns packing early.

Left-handed batter Tilkar Varma was the only saving grace for Mumbai. The talented youngster remained unbeaten at 84, taking his side to a competitive total of 171.

In reply, openers Virat Kohli and Du Plessis propelled RCB to the pole position, orchestrating a phenomenal 148-run opening stand.

While the skipper was dismissed after a well-made 73, Kohli remained unconquered at 82 as Bangalore chased down the target in 16.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Du Plessis and Co. will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

