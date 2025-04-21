"They just come here for a holiday" - Indian legend's scathing attack on RCB and PBKS stars amid form slump in IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overseas stars Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone amid the 2025 IPL season. The duo suffered the axe from their respective sides for the RCB-PBKS clash in Mullanpur on April 20.
PBKS acquired Maxwell at the 2025 IPL auction for a third stint with them for ₹4.2 crores. Meanwhile, RCB signed Livingstone for ₹8.75 crores at the auction.
However, the duo have disappointed massively with the bat, leading to their eventual axing. Maxwell has scored only 41 runs in six outings at a dismal average of 8.20 and a strike rate of 100.
Livingstone has been slightly better, with 87 runs at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 127.94 in seven matches.
Talking about the pair on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said (Via Hindustan Times):
"I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai, holiday banaakar chale jaate hain. (they just come here for a holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There's no visible desire to fight for the team. I’ve spent time with a lot of former players, but only 1 or 2 really gave me the feeling that, 'Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team."
Despite the poor batting numbers, Maxwell has made some telling contributions for PBKS with the ball. The Aussie all-rounder has picked up four wickets at an average of under 28 and an economy of 8.46.
Livingstone has also rolled his arm over and picked up two wickets in his nine overs at an average of 38 and an economy of 8.44.
RCB continued their away dominance with convincing win over PBKS
Playing without Maxwell and Livingstone, RCB and PBKS met for the second time two days after their first meeting this season in the afternoon game of Sunday's (April 20) doubleheader.
PBKS handed RCB a third consecutive home loss in their first meeting with a five-wicket win on Friday, April 18. However, RCB continued their road dominance by returning the favor to PBKS at Mullanpur.
Rajat Patidar's Men completed a successful run-chase of 159 by seven wickets in the penultimate over to make it five consecutive away wins without a single loss. The result meant RCB moved to third on the points table with ten points in eight matches.
PBKS slipped to fourth with the same ten points in eight outings but a slightly worse net run rate than RCB.
