"They just come here for a holiday" - Indian legend's scathing attack on RCB and PBKS stars amid form slump in IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overseas stars Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone amid the 2025 IPL season. The duo suffered the axe from their respective sides for the RCB-PBKS clash in Mullanpur on April 20.

Ad

PBKS acquired Maxwell at the 2025 IPL auction for a third stint with them for ₹4.2 crores. Meanwhile, RCB signed Livingstone for ₹8.75 crores at the auction.

However, the duo have disappointed massively with the bat, leading to their eventual axing. Maxwell has scored only 41 runs in six outings at a dismal average of 8.20 and a strike rate of 100.

Livingstone has been slightly better, with 87 runs at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 127.94 in seven matches.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the pair on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said (Via Hindustan Times):

"I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai, holiday banaakar chale jaate hain. (they just come here for a holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There's no visible desire to fight for the team. I’ve spent time with a lot of former players, but only 1 or 2 really gave me the feeling that, 'Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team."

Ad

Despite the poor batting numbers, Maxwell has made some telling contributions for PBKS with the ball. The Aussie all-rounder has picked up four wickets at an average of under 28 and an economy of 8.46.

Livingstone has also rolled his arm over and picked up two wickets in his nine overs at an average of 38 and an economy of 8.44.

RCB continued their away dominance with convincing win over PBKS

Expand Tweet

Ad

Playing without Maxwell and Livingstone, RCB and PBKS met for the second time two days after their first meeting this season in the afternoon game of Sunday's (April 20) doubleheader.

PBKS handed RCB a third consecutive home loss in their first meeting with a five-wicket win on Friday, April 18. However, RCB continued their road dominance by returning the favor to PBKS at Mullanpur.

Rajat Patidar's Men completed a successful run-chase of 159 by seven wickets in the penultimate over to make it five consecutive away wins without a single loss. The result meant RCB moved to third on the points table with ten points in eight matches.

PBKS slipped to fourth with the same ten points in eight outings but a slightly worse net run rate than RCB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More