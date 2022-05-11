"They are like a wounded tiger here" - Ajay Jadeja feels RR will have to be wary of DC in IPL 2022 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that the pressure will be more on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) when they come up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The Sanju Samson-led side are aiming for a finish in the top two while their opponents are embroiled in a mid-table scrap.

RR will be hoping to capitalize on LSG's misfortune by claiming second spot in the points table with a win. The inaugural winners have 16 points from 11 matches and could be the second side to qualify for the playoffs if the game against DC ends in their favor.

However, they cannot afford to take the Capitals lightly. Noting that DC do not have anything to lose at this stage, Jadeja told Cricbuzz:

"There is more pressure on them than on DC. DC have been so up and down that it will be difficult for them to predict what they will be up against. They have the solidity but have the weakness that the opposition knows how you play. They have everything to lose, so it will be tough for them. DC are like a wounded tiger here."

The two teams were involved in a memorable match the last time they faced each other. The high-scoring encounter saw a controversial ending, where skipper Rishabh Pant wanted the players to walk off the field after a no-ball decision went against them in the final over of the run chase.

"I think they should make a straight swap and bring in Jimmy Neesham for Shimron Hetmyer" - Parthiv Patel on RR's playing XI

RR will have to play without the services of Shimron Hetmyer against DC tonight. The Caribbean ace has been a vital cog in the death overs for the side on a consistent basis. The left-handed batter recently left for his hometown to attend the birth of his child.

Suggesting that RR should bring in Jimmy Neesham for Hetmyer and not try anything else, former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said in the same interaction:

"I think they should make a straight swap and bring in Jimmy Neesham for Shimron Hetmyer. Should leave the rest of the team untouched and not try to do too many things with it. At times, to replace one player, you end up making two-three changes to maintain the combination, here only one like-to-like change is needed. "

The Sanju Samson-led side will take on DC at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday evening in their attempt to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

