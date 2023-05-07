"They might have to drop Harry puttar" - Aakash Chopra wants SunRisers Hyderabad to play Glenn Phillips ahead of Harry Brook in IPL 2023 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra wants the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to play Glenn Phillips ahead of Harry Brook in their IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The two sides will square off in Jaipur in the evening game on Sunday, May 7. Brook, who SRH acquired for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the auction, has managed a paltry 63 runs in eight innings apart from his unbeaten century against the Kolkata Knight Riders and would be lucky to hold onto his place in the XI.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the SunRisers Hyderabad have innumerable problems, elaborating:

"Hyderabad will be finished if they lose. The situation they are in, their chances of qualifying are looking nil in any case. Hyderabad's problems are uncountable. They have issues from No. 1 to No. 11. They might have to drop Harry puttar."

The former Indian opener opined that Brook should make way for Phillips and Mayank Agarwal should continue to open with Abhishek Sharma, saying:

"Play Glenn Phillips here because he is available. Mayank Agarwal should open with Abhishek Sharma. They were handed a heavy defeat the last time the two teams met. Rajasthan's top three - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal - scored fifties."

The SunRisers Hyderabad were handed a crushing 72-run defeat in their home game against the Royals. They were without their South African players, including captain Aiden Markram, on that occasion and would want to give a better account of themselves in the reverse fixture.

"Batters not scoring runs is responsible for their defeats" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' issue

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the only consistent batter for the Rajasthan Royals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra pointed out that their batters' underperformance has proved to be their stumbling block, stating:

"It is an extremely important game for Rajasthan. Rajasthan won four of their first five games and only one in their last five. Batters not scoring runs is responsible for their defeats."

Chopra added that Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the only saving grace in the Royals' batting lately, observing:

"Buttler has gone off the boil. Sanju Samson has gone off the boil. He was looking good in the last match but got out. How long will Yashasvi manage alone, the others should also do something. The batting is looking extremely ordinary. I feel they will be fine in bowling but batting is Rajasthan's problem."

Jaiswal has amassed 442 runs in 10 innings at an excellent strike rate of 158.42. Although Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have aggregated 297 and 242 runs respectively, they have endured a poor run in their last few innings, with their overly aggressive approach primarily leading to their downfall.

