"They need to start trusting other players the way they do with Riyan Parag" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the Rajasthan Royals heading into IPL 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar wants the Rajasthan Royals to show as much faith in a few of their players as they do with Riyan Parag.

Parag managed a paltry 78 runs at a dismal average of 13.00 in seven innings in IPL 2023. However, he has been retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, potentially based on impressive performances for Assam in this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

While previewing the auction on Start Sports, Manjrekar wished that the Rajasthan Royals back the likes of Dhruv Jurel as much as Parag. He elaborated:

"They continue to back Riyan Parag. I think they might need a little more strengthening of batting and I hope they back Dhruv Jurel because there was something there last season. They need to start trusting other players the way they do with Riyan Parag."

The former India cricketer was happy with the Royals' decision to trade in Avesh Khan from the Lucknow Super Giants. He reasoned:

"I like the fact that they have gone for somebody like an Avesh Khan, so there is a little more support there for Prasidh Krishna. This is another team that looks all stacked up."

Manjrekar reckons the Royals have enough spin-bowling options, highlighting that Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal form a brilliant pair. He added that he won't be surprised if the inaugural IPL champions go after Gerald Coetzee to strengthen their seam-bowling department.

"He is one of the most powerful hitters I have seen in recent times" - Irfan Pathan wants Rajasthan Royals to play Donavon Ferreira in the top order

Donavon Ferreira is one of the five overseas players retained by the Rajasthan Royals. [P/C: JSK Instagram]

Irfan Pathan, meanwhile, feels the Rajasthan Royals should utilize Donavon Ferreira's big-hitting abilities by batting him up the order. He said during the aforementioned interaction:

"Just look at the name Donavon Ferreira. If he can bat at the right position, I think he is one of the most powerful hitters I have seen in recent times. He can struggle against spin but if he bats up the order, maybe No. 3, that slot of one overseas batter will be sorted."

While observing that the Royals' playing XI is virtually sorted, the former India all-rounder added that they can become even more formidable if they add a player of his ilk. He stated:

"Then Dhruv Jurel coming in with an Impact Player, you can have a longer batting lineup. They look pretty sorted, they are ready to play tomorrow as well, but if they can have an all-rounder in their squad, they will be a much better side on paper."

The Royals have a remaining purse of ₹14.50 crore. They can acquire a maximum of eight players, including three foreigners, at the auction.

