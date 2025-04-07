"This is 2016 version of Virat Kohli" - Fans react to RCB star's stunning 67-run knock in IPL 2025 match vs MI 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli played a delightful knock in the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. The veteran batter notched up a 29-ball fifty after RCB were asked to bat first in the encounter.

Kohli showed glimpses of his vintage self, countering the MI bowlers with sheer class. The right-handed batter struck two sixes and eight fours in his knock, finishing with 67 runs from 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 159.52.

The former RCB skipper didn't even spare the returning Jasprit Bumrah, welcoming the ace speedster with a six on the second ball of his spell. Virat Kohli earned widespread praise on social media for his fantastic batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Scored a quick fire fifty still getting upset over his dismissal. This is 2016 version of Virat Kohli," wrote a fan.

"KING KOHLI DOMINATION. 67 runs off just 42 balls laced with 8 fours and 2 sensational sixes at the iconic Wankhede..This is what greatness looks like pure passion classand unmatchable AuRa Take a bow You make us proud every single time," remarked a fan.

"To all the kids who have started watching cricket recently. —— THIS IS WHAT PEAK VIRAT KOHLI LOOKED LIKE. JUST WATCH N ENJOY," chimed in yet another

Kohli lost his wicket in the 15th over. He was caught by Naman Dhir at deep square leg while trying to play a lofted shot.

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar slammed fine fifties as RCB registered 221-run total

The RCB batters enthralled viewers with their big hitting against the five-time champions. While Virat Kohli was the top run-scorer for the team in the contest, skipper Rajat Patidar also played a wonderful 64-run knock off 32 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 40 from 19 balls, including two boundaries and four maximums. Devdutt Padikkal also impressed many with his 37-run knock from 22 deliveries. Bengaluru finished at 221/5 after 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a tidy spell on his return. The fast bowler conceded just 29 runs from his quota of four overs.

