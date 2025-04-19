“This is FAKE NEWS” - Preity Zinta shoots down claims of massive statement on Rishabh Pant during IPL 2025

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta strongly refuted the claims from an X user about the franchise picking Shreyas Iyer over Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The user, named Gurlabh Singh on the social media platform, had claimed that the Bollywood actress 'exposed' Pant and wanted a 'big performer' over 'big name'.

Pant (₹27 crore) and Iyer (₹26.75 crore) were the two costliest acquisitions in the IPL auction last year, picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings, respectively. However, the former's performance has come under criticism as he has managed only 103 runs in seven innings with a solitary half-century, alongside two ducks.

Taking that into account, the aforementioned user claimed the PBKS management wanted a proven performer over just a big name. Refuting these claims, Zinta wrote on X:

"I’m so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS!"

Here are the two posts:

Iyer, who had captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title last year, was handed the Punjab Kings captaincy this year. Not only are PBKS currently second in the points table, but Iyer has amassed 257 runs in seven matches with a best of 97*.

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants to face Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2025 game

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Pant-led LSG will be in action on Saturday, April 19, when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Super Giants are coming off a five-wicket defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track.

The Royals will be even more desperate, given they have already lost five out of seven matches. Moreover, their captain Sanju Samson is a doubt for the clash after picking up a rib injury during their previous game against the Delhi Capitals.

They had also notably lost their previous home game in IPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

