"This is a nothing shot" - Sunil Gavaskar slams Shreyas Iyer for his shot selection in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match [Watch]

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lambasted Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer's questionable shot selection, leading to his dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The table-toppers are in early trouble after a top-order collapse inflicted by the new ball pacers in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer had to come into the crease after both the in-form openers were dismissed inside the first three overs. The skipper had to lead from the front against a raging pace attack at a time of crisis, but all he could manage was two runs off three deliveries, before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

The right-handed batter was beaten off his very first delivery against the returning Australian pacer. In a bid to unsettle the bowler, Iyer tried to take him down after a couple of deliveries with a wild slog on the leg side. However, his foot remained rooted on the crease, and his attempt turned into an ugly hoick that caught the edge. Wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma took a comfortable catch to send the opposition skipper back.

Ad

Trending

The batter's shot selection earned Sunil Gavaskar's wrath on-air, as he slammed the skipper for his irresponsibility.

"This is not a good shot. This is a nothing shot. One can understand if you are trying to play it over long off, but this is just a wild swing. Two wickets down, just the fourth over going," Gavaskar said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The skipper's dismissal reduced 30-3 in the fourth over as each of RCB's pace trio picked up a wicket inside the powerplay. The woes continue for PBKS as at the time of writing, they are reeling at 59-5 after eight overs, with Josh Hazlewood's figures reading 2-21, with an over left on his spell.

Josh Hazlewood has now dismissed Shreyas Iyer four times in the IPL

The Australian pacer has got the better of the PBKS skipper in the past as well. He dismissed Iyer twice during the 2021 season, and also in the ongoing season when they faced each other in the rain-curtailed encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Overall, the batter has scored only 11 runs in 22 deliveries across six T20 outings against Hazlewood. He has scored only one boundary in those outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More