"This is one team that is looking rock solid on paper" - Aakash Chopra on the SunRisers Hyderabad heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra believes the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are a formidable unit heading into IPL 2024.

SRH won only four games in IPL 2023 and ended with the wooden spoon. They haven't made too many changes to their squad, with Harry Brook, who was bought for ₹13.25 crore, being their only big-ticket release, and Pat Cummins (₹20.50 crore) and Travis Head (₹6.80 crore) being their two expensive buys.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad had a good enough team to qualify for the playoffs in the last edition of the IPL. He said (5:30):

"This is one team that is looking rock solid on paper. The team was good last year as well. If you saw on paper, they were an excellent team. They should have qualified for sure but were revolving around the bottom of the table."

The former India opener expects the IPL 2016 champions to be title contenders in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league. He reasoned:

"When the team was good last year, didn't release too many players, and have strengthened the team even further, they should reach the top four. I won't be surprised at all if they are seen close to the podium."

Apart from Cummins and Head, SRH acquired Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan at the auction. They also traded in Shahbaz Ahmed from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the auction and gave them Mayank Dagar in return.

"Their steal of the day was Wanindu Hasaranga" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's acquisition of Sri Lankan all-rounder

RCB released Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Wanindu Hasaranga was a great bargain buy for the SunRisers Hyderabad. He explained (4:40):

"Their steal of the (auction) day was Wanindu Hasaranga because they got him at his base price of 1.50 crores, which wasn't a chance at all. It became a very good buy because they had Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar and now they have Wanindu Hasaranga."

The reputed commentator reckons SRH can play the Sri Lankan all-rounder as their fourth overseas player, with Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen being the other three. He elaborated:

"If they want, they can leave Marco Jansen and Glenn Phillips out because they can play Abdul Samad there. So they can play Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande. That makes it three spinners and then Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Pat Cummins."

Chopra pointed out that the SunRisers Hyderabad can play around with their combination as they have a battery of Indian fast bowlers. Additionally, Shahbaz Ahmed and Hasaranga's acquisitions have bolstered their spin-bowling department.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Was Wanindu Hasaranga the SunRisers Hyderabad's best buy in the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes