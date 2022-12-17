"This part of my life...is what I call happiness" - Dinesh Karthik shares adorable pictures with his twin boys 

Team India's veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was recently captured spending quality time with his twin baby boys and wife Dipika Pallikal.

Karthik took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, December 17, to share pictures of himself along with his wife and children. The couple can be seen having a gala time in the company of their little ones.

He captioned the post:

"This part of my life...is what I call happiness ♥️."

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal tied the knot on August 18, 2015, after dating for more than two years. The two became proud parents to twin baby boys in October last year. The cricketer has often used his social media accounts to give his fans a glimpse of his personal life.

On the cricketing front, Karthik was last seen in action at the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier this year. He managed to score just 14 runs in three innings, finishing with a dismal average of 4.66 and a strike rate of 63.63.

Dinesh Karthik has been retained by RCB head of IPL 2023 mini-auction

Dinesh Karthik's stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave his career a new lease of life last year. The seasoned campaigner excelled in the role of a finisher for the franchise in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Karthik emerged as one of the top performers for RCB, mustering 330 runs in 16 matches at a fantastic strike rate of 183.33. His impactful knocks in the 2022 IPL helped him make a comeback into India's T20 team as well.

The 37-year-old was unsurprisingly retained by the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the impending IPL 2023 mini-auction. The event is slated to take place in Kochi on December 23.

RCB retained players list

Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore), Virat Kohli (₹15 crore), Dinesh Karthik (₹5.5 crore), Mahipal Lomror (₹95 lakh), Finn Allen (₹80 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Anuj Rawat (₹3.4 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹11 crore) , David Willey (₹2 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (₹10.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (₹2.4 crore), Suyash Prabhudessai (₹30 lakh), Harshal Patel (₹10.75 crore), Siddharth Kaul (₹75 lakh), Mohammed Siraj (₹7 crore), Akash Deep (₹20 lakh), Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore) and Karn Sharma (₹50 lakh)

