"This was for Riyan Parag’s search history"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's thumping win vs RR in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comfortably by eight wickets in Match 6 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, March 26, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. KKR opened their account in the points table, while RR suffered a second loss in as many games.

Ad

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first on a dry surface. The Royals' batters struggled in testing conditions as only Dhruv Jurel (33), Yashasvi Jaiswal (29), and Riyan Parag (25) got starts. But they failed to convert them into substantial knocks.

As a result, RR could only reach 151 for nine at the end of 20 overs in the first innings. Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Moeen Ali scalped two wickets apiece for the Knight Riders. In reply, Quinton de Kock (97* off 61) played a blistering knock to power KKR to victory in 17.3 overs.

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media enjoyed Wednesday night's IPL 2025 contest between KKR and RR. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They were always looking to take wickets" - KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane after win vs RR in IPL 2025 match

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the win in the IPL 2025 clash versus RR, saying:

"The first six overs we bowled really well, containing 40-odd runs. The middle overs were really crucial for us - two spinners, Moeen Ali playing his first game. Unfortunately Sunil was not well, Moeen got his opportunity and bowled really well with Varun. This is a format where you want your players to play fearless cricket."

Ad

He continued:

"The batting unit we have, they are explosive. They've done well in the past. It's about giving them freedom and asking them to back themselves. That's what the plan was. Credit to our bowling unit, they were always looking to take wickets, especially Moeen Ali. Our conversation was we are looking for wickets, and he did that.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off in the seventh match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback