"This is the team that has won the trophy 5 times, but has lost its 5th consecutive game at home" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2025 loss to PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a horror run at home in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the five-time champions have lost five consecutive home games this season and haven't had a great playoff qualification record in the last few editions of the Indian Premier League.

Ad

CSK suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. It was their eighth loss in 10 games this season, which resulted in them being knocked out of playoff contention.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that CSK have lost their usual consistency in the few seasons of the IPL and have been crushed at Chepauk this year.

Ad

Trending

"The Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated. That's it, tata, bye-bye, the story is over. They would wonder how this happened because they have lost five consecutive games at home, and haven't qualified for two successive seasons. They have qualified only twice since 2020. So things aren't looking very good," Chopra said (0:15).

Ad

"This is the team that has won the trophy five times, but has lost its fifth consecutive game at home. This used to be a fortress. The fortress was first breached, then destroyed, and now the bulldozer has been run over it. Only the debris of their honor, pride and glory is left there. Chennai have been very, very, very poor. Their last five years' history is not good," he added.

Ad

Ad

The Chennai Super Kings beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their IPL 2025 opener in Chennai on March 23. However, they have lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings in their next five games at the venue.

"It seems like he is a counterfeit coin, but he scored excellent 88 runs" - Aakash Chopra lauds Sam Curran's knock in CSK's IPL 2025 loss to PBKS

Sam Curran's 88-run knock helped CSK reach a 190-run total. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on CSK's batting in their IPL 2025 clash against PBKS, Aakash Chopra praised Sam Curran (88 off 47) for ending his recent barren run with the willow.

Ad

"Sam Curran played very well. It seems like he is a counterfeit coin, but he scored excellent 88 runs. His bowling is not working, and it hasn't been working for a long while. Batting was also not working. The batting order was slightly different as he was sent at No. 3, but his runs were important," he said (3:10) in the same video.

Ad

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the hosts failed to make the most of the powerplay overs.

"He scored runs, but they couldn't do anything in the powerplay this time either. Their situation has been very bad. The powerplay went very slow, and they lost three wickets as well. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) came at No. 4. Jaddu was the third guy to get out in the powerplay," Chopra elaborated.

Ad

While appreciating Dewald Brevis (32 off 26) for playing another impressive knock, Chopra added that CSK were bundled out once again for a below-par score.

"Dewald Brevis is looking like a shining bright star, but you stopped at 190 when 210-215 should have been scored. You once again lost 10 wickets within 20 overs. So that's been the story of Chennai," he observed.

Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis were the only CSK players to score more than 20 runs in Wednesday's game. PBKS achieved the 191-run target with four wickets and two deliveries to spare to climb into second position on the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More