"Those who don't get Curran will run behind Green" - Aakash Chopra predicts Cameron Green to be second-most expensive buy in the auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Cameron Green will be the second-most sought-after player in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction after England all-rounder Sam Curran.

The Australian all-rounder impressed one and all during the T20I series against India earlier this year, batting in the top-order and giving his team explosive starts.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Cameron Green:

"Cameron Green will be the second-most expensive player at the auction. Those who don't get Curran will run behind Green and could bid till even 15-16 crore. Things could change of course, depending on whether his name comes before or after Curran in the auction."

Aakash Chopra on teams interested in Cameron Green

Aakash Chopra feels the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might be interested in securing the services of Green as they might need an all-rounder in the top order, having let go of Jason Holder.

The former cricketer also spoke about teams like Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who are thin in top-order batting and could bolster their line-up with Green's presence.

On this, Chopra stated:

"LSG might want Cameron Green as he is a pretty handy all-rounder. Sunrisers are the ones who should go hard for him with their eyes closed. Gujarat have accumulated around 20 crore in their purse and if they get an opener who can bowl a bit, then it's just the icing on the cake."

Current LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock.

Current SRH squad: Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen.

Current GT squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan.

