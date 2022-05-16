Tilak Varma, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh likely to earn maiden India call-up against South Africa: Reports

The Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa at home could comprise some young guns who have performed well in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

A report from Cricbuzz suggests that Mumbai Indians (MI)'s Tilak Varma, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Umran Malik and Punjab Kings (PBKS)'s Arshdeep Singh might get their maiden call-up for the Men in Blue.

Other players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also likely to be a part of the Indian team for the South Africa series.

The five-match series will be played across five venues in India from June 9-19.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Tilak Varma is likely to be selected for SA tour. This is just the beginning my boy. @TilakV9 Tilak Varma is likely to be selected for SA tour. This is just the beginning my boy. @TilakV9 ❤️ https://t.co/gApZr65DJp

Selectors likely to name two India teams for South Africa T20Is and England tour

India are yet to complete their last year's Test series against England that got halted due to outbreak of COVID-19 positives cases within the Indian camp. India currently lead the series 2-1, with the rescheduled fifth Test set to begin on July 1 at Edgbaston this year. India will play also play three T20Is and as many ODIs on that same tour.

While the gap between the T20Is against South Africa and the England tour is very less, the selection committee led by chairman Chetan Sharma might opt for two separate Indian teams.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, etc. might not take part in the South Africa T20Is. There is a high possibility of them being picked directly for the England tour.

This could be a huge opportunity for youngsters and other fringe players to make a strong impression in the series against South Africa.

Despite MI having a torrid season, Tilak Varma has simply been sensational and has shown that his is versatile enough to change gears according to the game situation. Captain Rohit Sharma even said that the 19-year-old is destined to play all three formats for his country.

Umran Malik has terrorized opposition batters with his searing pace and could have a genuine outside chance of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad later this year.

Arshdeep Singh is another example of how persistence pays off. The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer for the past few seasons for PBKS. But this season, he has simply been brilliant, having picked up seven wickets with an economy rate of just 7.14 at the death.

Like the Sri Lanka tour last year, this T20I series against South Africa could unearth a number of future gems for the Men in Blue.

