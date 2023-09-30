"To bring a bold and exciting style of play" - RCB confirm WBBL winner Luke Williams as new head coach for WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed the signing of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women's Hundred winner Luke Williams as their new head coach for the Women's Premier League (WPL).

He'll replace Ben Sawyer in the job. Under Sawyer, RCB could only secure two wins in eight games in the inaugural WPL and finished fourth in a competition comprising five teams.

A former first-class player for South Australia, Williams led the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL to the title in the latest 2022-23 edition. Strikers went to the finals in his first (2019-20) and third (2021-22) seasons as well.

“I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL," Williams said in a statement. "I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base.”

Williams was also the assistant coach at Southern Brave when they won their first Hundred title in August. There, he worked with RCB captain Smriti Mandhana as well.

Luke Williams is an inspiration to many players: RCB head

The franchise officials welcomed Williams and wished Sawyer luck for his future.

"Williams has been part of many champion sides and inspiration to many players across the world. I welcome him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore," Rajesh V Menon, the franchise's head, said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Ben Sawyer for bringing together a team for the inaugural Women’s Premier League. Sawyer leaves behind a team that showed hunger to do better. I wish him luck for his future endeavours and welcome Luke Williams to take over reigns and guide RCB women’s team to reach to its optimum potential," Prathmesh Mishra, the franchise's chairman, said.

This completes a full overhaul of the franchise after the appointment of the men's team's head coach Andy Flower and the director of cricket Mo Bobat.