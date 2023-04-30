"Umpires tried their best"- Top 10 funny memes as RR reach 212/7 vs MI in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) notched up a mammoth total of 212/7 in the first innings of the 42nd IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 30, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal (124) hit a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay as Rajasthan got off to a brisk start. Jos Buttler (18 off 19 balls) did not look in rhythm at the other end as he struggled with timing.

Piyush Chawla broke the 72-run opening partnership in the 8th over by dismissing Buttler. It did not disturb Jaiswal's rhythm as he kept going in the same vein even after that. He smashed bowlers all around the park with aplomb en route to his maiden IPL century.

Jaiswal did not get much support from the other batters as RR kept losing wickets at the other end. However, a determined Jaiswal single-handedly took his side to a daunting total of 212. Piyush Chawla (2/34) and Arshad Khan (3/39) were the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, the centurion for the Royals said:

"I think, I enjoyed the entire knock. Whatever my plan was, everything went right. I have practiced all the shots that I executed. Everyday, when I go to the nets, I feel the same. I have worked a lot on my batting. Zubin sir has worked with me a lot, both white ball and red ball. I was not thinking at all. I know my role in the side and it is to make sure the run-rate is high."

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2023 match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

