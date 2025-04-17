Travis Head survives caught dismissal as Hardik Pandya bowls a big no-ball in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head survived a caught dismissal off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-handed batter started walking to the pavilion before the siren went off, and he was called back.
The incident came in the tenth over of the innings. Head carted a Pandya delivery onto the leg side, but it only found the fielder at the deep mid-wicket region. Pandya and his teammates had started celebrating as Head started to walk off.
However, the umpire signalled a no-ball as the all-rounder had overstepped, prompting the Mumbai Indians' players to return to their mark. However, the free hit following the no-ball didn't do much damage and yielded only a run.
Watch the incident here:
Pandya had made the first strike for MI, dismissing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma for 40 off 28 deliveries, in his first over of the innings. However, the no-ball denied him his second wicket.
Travis Head eventually dismissed for 28 by Will Jacks
Nevertheless, Head couldn't make much of a difference to the SunRisers' cause as Will Jacks got the better of him for 28 off 29 deliveries. Although he had started the season with a swashbuckling 67 against the Rajasthan Royals at home, he has since seemingly entered a lean patch of form by his standards, barring a 37-ball 66 against the Punjab Kings in their last game.
Earlier in the night, the toss went in the favour of Pandya, who opted to field first. Abhishek Sharma and Head added 59 runs for the first wicket, before the former perished.
SRH couldn't accelerate following Sharma's departure and were struggling at 139-5 after 18.3 overs at the time of writing.
