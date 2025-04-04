  • home icon
  • Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya react after not taking caught-behind review against Mitchell Marsh in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya react after not taking caught-behind review against Mitchell Marsh in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 04, 2025 20:21 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and pacer Trent Boult rued not taking a caught-behind review against Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh in the ongoing IPL 2025 game at the Ekana International Stadium. Their reaction was caught on the camera after replays showed Marsh had edged a delivery.

On the fourth ball of the LSG innings, Marsh threw his hands at a length delivery outside off-stump. Although the all-rounder seemed to have missed the ball, replays showed he had nicked it, which the MI players couldn't notice. Marsh went on to slam a quick-fire half-century to give his side a solid start.

Watch Pandya's and Boult's reaction in the video below:

Earlier, Pandya had won the toss and elected to field first, expecting dew to affect proceedings in the second half. The Indian all-rounder also revealed that Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the game after being hit on the knee during a practice session.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, made one change to their XI, bringing in right-arm seamer Akash Deep for left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth.

Mitchell Marsh dominates Mumbai Indians before perishing for 60

Mitchell Marsh raises his bat after a half-century. (Credits: IPL X)
Marsh was on six when he got the reprieve, and he made full use of it, racing off to a 27-ball half-century. The Australian cricketer especially dominated left-arm speedster Ashwani Kumar. hammering him for 23 runs in an over, headlined by three fours and a maximum.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur dismissed Marsh in his very first over, having the latter caught and bowled for 60 off 31 balls. However, the powerplay belonged to the home side as they hammered 69 without losing a wicket.

While Mumbai Indians are coming off a handsome win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Super Giants lost their previous game against the Punjab Kings. At the time of writing, LSG were 100/2 after 10 overs.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

