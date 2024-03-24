"Trollers ki lagne wali hai" - Fans erupt as Riyan Parag shines with the bat in RR vs LSG match of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag shone with the bat in the team's opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Parag earlier didn't find success in the finisher's role for Rajasthan in the league. The RR think tank seems to have changed its plan for the youngsters, as he was sent out to bat at No. 4.

He repaid the team management's faith, making a significant impact with his batting exploits. Parag scored 43 runs off 29 balls with the help of three sixes and a solitary four.

Parag earned widespread praise on social media for his impressive batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Riyan Parag has often been subjected to criticism for failing to make the most of his chances in the IPL. However, the 22-year-old seems high on confidence this time around, considering his imperious run in domestic cricket.

Riyan Parag formed a crucial 93-run stand alongside Sanju Samson in RR vs LSG clash

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they were off to a dismal start, losing opening batter Jos Buttler in the second over of the match.

To make matters worse, the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal also perished after scoring 24 runs. Rajasthan were 49/2 in five overs when Riyan Parag arrived to bat.

Parag and RR skipper Sanju Samson steered the ship out of choppy waters for their team, stitching together a brilliant 93-run partnership for the third wicket.

While Parag got out seven runs short of a well-deserved half-century, Samson batted till the end, remaining unbeaten on 82. Rajasthan finished at 193/4 after 20 overs.

For Lucknow, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers. He remained wicketless but conceded just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs. Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two scalps, while Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi finished with one wicket each.