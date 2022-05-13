"Try to learn a new shot every year" - PBKS' Jitesh Sharma on his recipe for success

Young Jitesh Sharma has been a consistent performer for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what has been an inconsistent season for the team in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharma has accumulated 162 runs in nine appearances for the team at a strike rate of over 160. Coming out to bat at No. 6 or 7, Jitesh has made telling contributions to help Punjab finish on a high.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jitesh Sharma has been super impressive, he is doing such a difficult role without any International experience when many International players has failed to perform in this role. Jitesh Sharma has been super impressive, he is doing such a difficult role without any International experience when many International players has failed to perform in this role.

Despite playing his very first IPL season, Jitesh Sharma has looked like he belongs. Speaking on the secret of his success to PTI, the 28-year-old wicket-keeper batter said:

“I didn’t expect that I would have a season like this. As a cricketer, you can only try to have the right mindset and focus on performance, the rest is uncontrollable. That is what I tried to do."

Jitesh added:

“I have worked hard on this (on his range of strokes). Playing straight is my strength. It is down to preparation again. I also try to learn a new shot every year or learn something new."

Shedding light on the changes he made after joining the Punjab franchise, Jitesh stated that he has made slight adjustments to his game in consultation with the power-hitting coach Julian Wood. Jitesh Sharma added:

“During tournaments, I don’t try to do anything different. What I have known all these years, I am doing that only. There are minor changes I have made including in my power game, the right posture and having a strong base. This is what our power coach has taught us."

The Maharashtra-born cricketer will hope to end the campaign on a high with three league matches to go for Punjab Kings in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I can only do what is in my control" - Jitesh Sharma on potentially joining the Team India squad

The Punjab cricketer has impressed everyone, including Virender Sehwag. The former Indian captain has called for Sharma's inclusion as a backup wicket-keeper in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Reacting to Sehwag's comments, an ecstatic Jitesh Sharma said:

“Grateful that Sehwag sir has said this about me but I can only do what is in my control and selection is certainly not.”

Despite Sehwag's backing, a call-up appears to be unlikely, with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson ahead in the pecking order as Rishabh Pant's backup.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar