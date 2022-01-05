Twitter reacts as Bangladesh create history after beating New Zealand in their own backyard

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test in Mount Maunganui. This is their first win across formats in New Zealand, and also their first Test win against New Zealand.

New Zealand could add just 22 more runs to their overnight score. The Kiwis' hopes rested on veteran Ross Taylor, who was cleaned up in the very second over of the day by Ebadot Hossain. Hossain claimed a six-wicket haul as New Zealand folded for 169, leading by just 39.

Bangladesh completed the chase of 40 in 16.5 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim hit the winning runs as Bangladesh ended New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten home streak.

"It was teamwork" - Bangladesh captain Momimul Haque

Ebadot Hossain took a six-for in the second inning

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque lauded his boys after the match, saying:

"It was teamwork. Everyone was keen to win the match, and they put their hand up in all three departments. We won because of the bowlers, both in the first and second innings they were outstanding. They did all the hard work, and bowled in the right areas."

Reserving special praise for Ebadot Hussain, he said:

"He (Ebadot) was unbelievable for us. We didn't play well in the last couple of Test matches, and it was important to put our legacy to the next level. We have to forget about this win, and look forward to the Christchurch Test."

"We couldn't quite do it for long enough" - Tom Latham, New Zealand captain

Meanwhile, New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham rued the fact that his team couldn't apply pressure for long enough. He admitted that the hosts were outplayed in all three facets of the game, saying:

"We weren't quite there in all three facets. Bangladesh showed us how to go about things on that wicket. They were able to build partnerships, bowl (tight) at both ends and apply lots of pressure. We couldn't quite do it for long enough. There's only been two Test matches here, the two games have been similar."

Latham said that New Zealand let the game slip in the first innings, observing:

"Probably a little bit slower than what we expected, and didn't quite break up as much. We knew what it would be like, unfortunately we couldn't quite do things things for long enough. Looking back at the first innings, the position we were in, if we'd got 450, then it'd have been a different story."

Crediting Bangladesh for their historic win, Latham now wants his team to turn things around in the next Test, saying:

"Full credit to Bangladesh the way they went about things for all five days, and they thoroughly deserved this win. It hurts, we got to turn to Christchurch in a few days' time; hopefully we can take the learnings from this Test match and apply them to what would be a different surface at Hagley."

"For every individual, it's important that they reflect on how they went about their things, and take their learnings from a surface like this and obviously the information from Bangladesh. Focus has got to turn quickly to Hagley, and hopefully we can put out a good performance there."

"We are still learning how to bowl away from home" - Ebadot Hossain, Player of the Match

Spinner Ebadot Hussain was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning figures of 7-121, with six of his wickets coming in the second innings. Reflecting on the momentous occasion - Bangladesh's first win in New Zealand in 11 years - Hussain said:

"We have come here for the last 11 years and not won a game. When we came this time, we set a goal, and we said to ourselves we can do it. New Zealand are Test Champions, and if we beat them, then it will inspire the next generation to do the same."

The Man of the Match talked about 'still learning to bowl away from home' and his wicket celebration, saying:

"I have been working hard with Ottis Gibson. The conditions are too flat in Bangladesh, and we are still learning how to bowl away from home. I know how to celebrate (after a wicket). My journey from volleyball to cricket is a long story. I am enjoying my cricket."

Here are some Twitter reactions after Bangladesh's historic victory over New Zeeland.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad This is Bangladesh’s third Test tour to New Zealand in five years. There won’t be a better example to show if you invite and play against smaller teams frequently it brings a healthy competition to cricket. Kudos to Bangladesh for defeating the World Test Champions at their home. This is Bangladesh’s third Test tour to New Zealand in five years. There won’t be a better example to show if you invite and play against smaller teams frequently it brings a healthy competition to cricket. Kudos to Bangladesh for defeating the World Test Champions at their home.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time.

#NZvsBan Congratulations @BCBtigers for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. Congratulations @BCBtigers🇧🇩 for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan https://t.co/oSAnlAkzbI

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

What a moment for 🏻 🏻 #NZvBAN Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow 🙌🏻👏🏻 #NZvBAN https://t.co/EkY5WDXahj

Daniel Alexander @daniel86cricket Famous Test win for Bangladesh against the WTC winners New Zealand in New Zealand. Before this Test, New Zealand were unbeaten in 17 Tests at home since 19th March 2017. Before Bangladesh, Pakistan were the last Asian team to beat NZ in a Test in NZ, on 9th January 2011 #Cricket Famous Test win for Bangladesh against the WTC winners New Zealand in New Zealand. Before this Test, New Zealand were unbeaten in 17 Tests at home since 19th March 2017. Before Bangladesh, Pakistan were the last Asian team to beat NZ in a Test in NZ, on 9th January 2011 #Cricket

Tim Wigmore @timwig An understrength Bangladesh beating New Zealand - world Test champions, unbeaten in 17 Tests at home, winning 8 of those by an innings - in New Zealand will be one of the great Test match upsets An understrength Bangladesh beating New Zealand - world Test champions, unbeaten in 17 Tests at home, winning 8 of those by an innings - in New Zealand will be one of the great Test match upsets

Shakib Al Hasan @Sah75official What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff. What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff.

Kuldip Lal @diplal

#NZvsBan Congratulations to the Bangladesh cricket team and millions of its fans for producing one of the greatest results in Test history. Incredible win over the world champions Congratulations to the Bangladesh cricket team and millions of its fans for producing one of the greatest results in Test history. Incredible win over the world champions 👏👏#NZvsBan

Mohammad Isam @Isam84



#NZvsBan Bangladesh win in Mt Maunganui, high up on the North Island. Against the freaking world champions. Bangladesh win in Mt Maunganui, high up on the North Island. Against the freaking world champions. #NZvsBan

The two teams will now head to Christchurch for the second Test, which begins on the 9th of January.

Bangladesh will look to script history with a first-ever series win in New Zealand, while the Black Caps will look for a quick turnaround, and force a share of the spoils.

