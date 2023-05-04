"Umran Malik has been rested as expected"- Fans react after SRH drops the young speedster from playing XI for IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are squaring off in the 47th match of IPL 2023 today (May 4) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH won the first match between the two sides earlier this season in Kolkata by 23 runs.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss tonight and opted to bat first on a dry surface. They brought back Jason Roy and Vaibhav Arora into the playing XI, who replaced David Wiese and Narayanan Jagadeeshan.

The hosts also decided to drop express pacer Umran Malik, who has proven to be highly expensive with the ball this season. They roped in another youngster, Kartik Tyagi, in his place.

Umran has played seven matches so far this season and picked up five wickets. He conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.35, which eventually forced the team management to snub him.

Fans took note of the development after the toss and expressed mixed reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

✶ 🎀 𝒟𝒶𝓀𝓈𝒽 𝑔𝒾𝓁𝓁 🎀 ✶ @screwgauge77 " talented" umran Malik has been dropped by srh



And " failed " players like mayank Agarwal and Harry brook again found place in playing 11



I gotta feel for umran 🥲, always felt he can improve " talented" umran Malik has been dropped by srhAnd " failed " players like mayank Agarwal and Harry brook again found place in playing 11I gotta feel for umran 🥲, always felt he can improve https://t.co/X5fGUON1fW

Harshpreet Singh Gill @HarshGill18 @Cricketbaba5 Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik were part of the Indian T20 squad just a few months ago but they have now been dropped by their respective franchises!Strange @ajinkyasd Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik were part of the Indian T20 squad just a few months ago but they have now been dropped by their respective franchises!Strange @ajinkyasd @Cricketbaba5

▫️ @O1234OOOO @CricCrazyJohns Srh has so many good bowlers in bench..atleast they can drop them .. @CricCrazyJohns Srh has so many good bowlers in bench..atleast they can drop them ..

Manish Kanti @ManishKanti1 @srhfansofficial @BrianLara How can you drop a player like Umran Malik? I mean it's ok if a fast bowler goes for some runs but he will surely strike and win you matches single handedly, poor from @AidenMarkram How can you drop a player like Umran Malik? I mean it's ok if a fast bowler goes for some runs but he will surely strike and win you matches single handedly, poor from @AidenMarkram @srhfansofficial @BrianLara 👎👎

Dc8742 @dc8742 but mayank and brook still play Umran Malik droppedbut mayank and brook still play #SRHvKKR Umran Malik dropped 😂😂😂 but mayank and brook still play #SRHvKKR

Arya Harish @iAryaHarish



Umran Malik has been rested as expexted



#SRHvKKR Karthik Tyagi gets to play his first game of the season.Umran Malik has been rested as expexted Karthik Tyagi gets to play his first game of the season. Umran Malik has been rested as expexted#SRHvKKR

s_k_f_e_r_o_z @s_k_f_e_r_o_z Karthik Tyagi is back.



Anything less than or equal to 4-0-40-2 can be a great contribution



Which is better than what Umran Malik usually gives



~ 2-0-25-0 or 3-0-40-1 Karthik Tyagi is back.Anything less than or equal to 4-0-40-2 can be a great contribution Which is better than what Umran Malik usually gives~ 2-0-25-0 or 3-0-40-1

Waseem Akram @WaseemA85090870 @Cricketracker Where Is Umran Malik Usko Toh Sub Main Bhi Nahi Rakha🤣🤣 @Cricketracker Where Is Umran Malik Usko Toh Sub Main Bhi Nahi Rakha🤣🤣

Sumanth @sumanthb4u @SunRisers Other than Harry Brook & Umran Malik anyone else is fine @SunRisers Other than Harry Brook & Umran Malik anyone else is fine

Gappa Cricket @GappaCricket Umran Malik is one guy you should have against KKR.



Most of their batsmen struggled against BoL high-end pace.



Markram mishandled him all along & dropped him today.



The current SRH management needs some tweaking by next season. Umran Malik is one guy you should have against KKR.Most of their batsmen struggled against BoL high-end pace.Markram mishandled him all along & dropped him today. The current SRH management needs some tweaking by next season.

"The batters have to put their hands up and make a difference"- SRH captain Aiden Markram

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram reflected on his side's performance so far and pointed out that their misfiring batting unit has been a major concern. He said:

"We would have batted as well. Just based on the previous two games, we tend to do well while batting first. It is that time of the competition when you want to play good cricket regardless of results. Tonight is an opportunity to do that."

He added:

"(Areas to improve) Mostly with the batting, the bowlers have been tremendous. In the field, we have become better with each game. The batters have to put their hands up and make a difference. Kartik Tyagi is fit and raring to go, he comes into the 16!"

SRH playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Impact subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

KKR playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya

