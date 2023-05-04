"Umran Malik has been rested as expected"- Fans react after SRH drops the young speedster from playing XI for IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are squaring off in the 47th match of IPL 2023 today (May 4) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH won the first match between the two sides earlier this season in Kolkata by 23 runs.
KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss tonight and opted to bat first on a dry surface. They brought back Jason Roy and Vaibhav Arora into the playing XI, who replaced David Wiese and Narayanan Jagadeeshan.
The hosts also decided to drop express pacer Umran Malik, who has proven to be highly expensive with the ball this season. They roped in another youngster, Kartik Tyagi, in his place.
Umran has played seven matches so far this season and picked up five wickets. He conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.35, which eventually forced the team management to snub him.
"The batters have to put their hands up and make a difference"- SRH captain Aiden Markram
Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram reflected on his side's performance so far and pointed out that their misfiring batting unit has been a major concern. He said:
"We would have batted as well. Just based on the previous two games, we tend to do well while batting first. It is that time of the competition when you want to play good cricket regardless of results. Tonight is an opportunity to do that."
He added:
"(Areas to improve) Mostly with the batting, the bowlers have been tremendous. In the field, we have become better with each game. The batters have to put their hands up and make a difference. Kartik Tyagi is fit and raring to go, he comes into the 16!"
SRH playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Impact subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy
KKR playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya
