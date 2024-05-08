"Unique Pandya's era", "No trophy for 4 straight years"- Fans react as Mumbai Indians become 1st team to be eliminated from IPL 2024

The Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) meant that the Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2024. MI had an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs before tonight's SRH vs LSG, but the probability has now come down to 0 percent after SRH's big win.

The Mumbai Indians are currently ninth in the IPL 2024 points table with eight points from 12 matches. Even if they win their remaining two matches, they will reach 12 points, which will not be enough for a top 4 finish.

Interestingly, the Gujarat Titans, who are one spot below the Mumbai Indians, still have a small chance of qualifying for the playoffs. GT need to win their remaining three league games and hope a lot of results go their way for them to finish in the top 4.

Speaking of MI's elimination, many fans were disappointed to see the five-time champions being eliminated first from the tournament. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Welcome to Captain Unique Pandya's era," wrote another fan.

"Finally they came first somewhere," a fan took a sly jibe.

On the other hand, a fan claimed that MI will spoil other teams' party, writing:

"But they are going to knock out some of the teams also."

Mumbai Indians can spoil the party for other teams in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians will play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders (Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

MI have been officially eliminated from the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs. Now, they have an opportunity to spoil other team's party. They have two more matches remaining in the league round. The first is against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are second in the table right now. MI's last league game will take place against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 17.

If MI beat KKR at Eden Gardens, they can spoil their chances of finishing in the top 2 and playing the Qualifier 1 match. On the other side, LSG are in a do-or-die situation now and desperately need victories. If MI defeat LSG, they might knock them out of the competition as well.

