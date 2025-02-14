Unsold IPL 2025 batter enjoys vacation in Spain with wife and son [In Pictures]

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal, who went unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, is enjoying his vacation in Spain ahead of the new season. Mayank took to X to share adorable pictures of his vacation in Spain with his wife and son.

He captioned the post:

"Some days are made of sun-kissed silence, stolen glances, and the quiet kind of joy. #Calm #Grateful #Travel #Diaries #Spain."

Mayank Agarwal, who had set his base price at ₹1 crore, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The right-handed batter had an average Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, scoring 320 runs from seven matches for Karnataka at an average of 32.00 with one hundred and one fifty.

He successfully led Karnataka to victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 and performed well with the bat. He amassed 651 runs, including four hundreds, from 10 innings at an average of 93.00 and a strike rate of 107.60.

Mayank Agarwal's declining IPL career

Mayank Agarwal played for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 season. While Hyderabad made it to the final, Mayank played just four matches, managing 64 runs at an average of 16.00.

Since the 2022 season, his IPL form has seen a decline. Mayank scored just 270 runs from 10 games in the 2023 edition with just one half-century. The 2022 season was worse, as he managed only 196 runs from 13 matches at an average of 16.33.

His poor form in the IPL over the past three seasons could be why he failed to bag a contract this time. His last best season came in 2021 when he scored 441 runs from 12 games playing for the Punjab Kings at a strike rate of over 140.

Overall, Mayank Agarwal has played 127 IPL matches and has amassed 2661 runs at an average of 22.74 and a strike rate of 133.05 with just a solitary hundred and 13 half-centuries.

It remains to be seen whether Mayank, nearly 34, will be able to make a comeback and play in the upcoming IPL editions.

