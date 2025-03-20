"Up for this challenge" - Riyan Parag reacts on being appointed RR captain for first three IPL 2025 matches

Riyan Parag recently reacted to his appointment as Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain. The all-rounder will lead the side in their first three matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in regular skipper Sanju Samson's absence.

Ad

Samason underwent finger surgery last month and has yet to get clearance to keep wickets from the Centre of Excellence. The RR think tank has handed the leadership duties to Parag for the initial games, with Samson unlikely to field or keep wickets.

Parag admitted that he has big shoes to fill but is ready for the challenge. Sharing a post on his official Instagram handle, the talented youngster wrote:

"Big shoes to fill in for the first few games as a leader. Up for this challenge - for @imsanjusamson for @rajasthanroyals."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Riyan Parag was the top run-getter for RR in IPL 2024. The swashbuckling batter amassed 573 runs across 14 innings at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21. The franchise retained him at ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

"He is very capable to do it" - Sanju Samson backs Riyan Parag to excel as RR captain in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson expressed confidence in Riyan Parag's leadership skills and backed him to do well as RR's stand-in captain for their first three matches of IPL 2025. He urged his teammates to support the 23-year-old.

Ad

The Rajasthan-based side confirmed that Samson would play those three matches as a pure batter. He will most likely be used as an impact player. In a video shared by RR on X, Samson said:

"I am actually not completely fit for the next three games. So there are lot of leaders in this group from last few years. There have been some great people who have taken care of this environment really nicely. But for the next three games, Riyan will be leading the team. He is very capable to do it. I expect everyone to support him and be with him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

RR will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of IPL 2025. The afternoon match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback