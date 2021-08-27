I used to follow Rahul Dravid's batting: Shakib Al Hasan opens about his cricketing idols 

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan opened up about his cricketing idols and a couple more things on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel.

Considered one of the best all-rounders in contemporary cricket, Shakib Al Hasan has won games for Bangladesh with the bat as well as the ball on several occasions. The all-rounder from Khulna remains a crowd favorite amongst Bangladesh cricket fans and cricket connoisseurs around the globe.

In a candid video posted by Sportskeeda on YouTube, Shakib opened up about his idols in cricket growing up and also about his experience playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shakib was asked about the cricketing idols that he looked up to for inspiration. He responded that former Indian captain Rahul Dravid was one of the cricketers he looked to emulate.

''I used to follow Rahul Dravid's batting alongside Saeed Anwar's batting. As for bowling, it was Harbhajan Singh and Saqlain Mushtaq."

Shakib was then asked what he liked about India as a country, he answered:

"I prefer Indian food and culture as they are very similar (to Bangladeshi food and culture). It feels like home in Kolkata due to the same language and same culture, never felt away from home at Kolkata."

Shakib Al Hasan has been a part of the KKR camp for a long time. He has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad but always considered KKR as his favorite franchise to play for. He won the IPL twice with KKR under Gautham Gambhir's captaincy in 2012 and 2014.

Shakib opened up on the friendships that he has had over the years with the different KKR teammates.

"Manoj Tiwary used to be a very good friend and so was Ryan Ten Doeschate. From the current batch, I have good relations with Sheldon Jackson and Harbhajan Singh."

Virat Kohli never gives up until the game is done: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib also said that if there had to be one batsman whose celebratory style he liked, it would have to be Virat Kohli. Shakib showered praise on the Indian captain and said there is a lot to learn from him and the way Kohli trusts his team to excel with his aggressive attitude.

"Virat shows fighting spirit and attitude on the ground, his attitude reflects never say die spirit which I like. He never gives up until a game is over."

Shakib Al Hasan is gearing up for the second leg of the IPL that will take place in the UAE. His team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, will play their first game against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 20.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar