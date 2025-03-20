Vaibhav Arora gives autographs to young fans ahead of IPL 2025 opener [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer Vaibhav Arora was recently spotted giving autographs to young fans. The Knight Riders are currently gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens.

Ad

Vaibhav has been part of the KKR setup since IPL 2023. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. But the Kolkata management managed to buy him again at the auction for ₹1.80 crore after a bidding war with the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

The 27-year-old, who had a good domestic season with Himachal, will look to replicate the same for KKR, as they aim to defend the title. A couple of days ahead of the first match, Vaibhav was seen making young fans' day by sharing autographs after a training session.

Ad

Trending

The Kolkata franchise shared a small clip of the same on their Instagram handle with the caption:

"Taking time out for fans = Top priority 🥹 Vaibhav Arora | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL2025."

Ad

How has Vaibhav Arora performed in IPL so far?

The 27-year-old began his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders when the franchise roped him in for ₹20 lakh in 2021. However, he didn't get a game that year.

Vaibhav Arora then joined the Punjab Kings after the franchise signed him for ₹2 crore. He made his debut in IPL 2022 and played nine matches while picking up five wickets.

Ad

The right-arm seamer was signed by KKR once again the following year and has been part of the franchise since then. He played five games in IPL 2023 and scalped as many wickets. Last season, Vaibhav played a key role in Kolkata's title-winning run, taking 11 wickets in 10 games with best figures of 3/27.

Overall, Vaibhav has scalped 19 wickets in 20 IPL games at an economy rate of 9.18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback